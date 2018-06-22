Same day train ticket refunds, fewer payment failures! IRCTC bets on this new feature for passengers

IRCTC iPay: What this means for Indian Railways passengers is that with the new IRCTC software, booking e-tickets will be easier and faster when making the final payment.

Booking e-tickets on IRCTC website set to get simpler! Within weeks of revamping and introducing a new IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is all set to launch its own payments aggregator – iPay. What this means for Indian Railways passengers is that with the new IRCTC software, booking e-tickets will be easier and faster when making the final payment. Financial Express Digital learns that iPay payments aggregator will be made available on government websites and will also be offered to private e-commerce sites. The payments aggregator platform will allow for all options – mobile wallets, credit cards, debit cards etc. Tweeting about the new initiative, IRCTC said, “IRCTC’s own payment Agreegator IRCTC-iPay will be available on https://irctc.co.in by Aug-18 as PCI-DSS security certificate has been granted to IRCTC. IRCTC iPay provides all payment options like Credit Card, Debit Card, International Card, Auto Debit, UPI, Wallets etc.”

Sources told FE Online that the IRCTC iPay will result in reduced chances of payment failure and faster refunds. “With iPay, we are aiming for same day refund option, if not immediate. The chances of payment failure will also reduce since the iPay will make use of dynamic routing of payment options,” an official in the know-how of the project told Financial Express Online. “Right now, if a passenger raises a query on refund not being granted, IRCTC gets in touch with the payment gateway vendor, who in turn gets in touch with the concerned bank. With iPay, IRCTC will directly get in touch with the bank, hence reducing delays,” the official explained. Four passenger features that stand out in iPay are; automated reconciliation process, dynamic routing of payment options resulting in reduced payment failures, faster refunds and save card feature. The last feature would be particularly helpful for frequent train travellers as it would reduce the time presently taken to fill in the card details.

IRCTC has been trying to make the process of booking tickets smoother for Indian Railways passengers. The recently launched new website has several new features in this regard – from a new software that predicts the chances of your waitlisted tickets getting confirmed to being able to check train availability without logging in. The new payment aggregator IRCTC iPay aims to reduce glitches in ticket booking – a welcome step for all passengers.