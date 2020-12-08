IRCTC e-ticketing: Indian Railways passengers, register own number while ticket booking to get notification

Passengers booking train tickets have to register their own mobile numbers as their contact number.

IRCTC e-ticketing update: From now on, passengers of Indian Railways booking train tickets have to register their own mobile phone numbers as their contact number. The announcement was made by the national transporter on Sunday. Recently, Indian Railways said that some railway passengers buy their train tickets through agents or the IRCTC accounts of others, thus, their own contact number does not get registered in the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) system. As a result of this, these people often do not receive SMS notifications on their mobile phones if the train is cancelled or about revision in a train’s schedule.

According to a statement issued by Indian Railways, all railway passengers are requested to register their own mobile number only as the sole contact number. This is to ensure that they receive the SMS sent by the national transporter regarding any change in a train’s time schedule or any other information communicated by Indian Railways for the benefit of the passengers.

Interestingly, now Indian Railways passengers can also get real-time PNR status along with other train journey related information via WhatsApp. Here are the steps to check PNR status and other real-time journey information via WhatsApp: