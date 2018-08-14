IRCTC e-ticket booking: Now passengers can make payment through PhonePe option on the IRCTC Rail connect app

The PhonePe option for making the payments has gone live from August 1.

IRCTC and PhonePe partnership: Big news for frequent Indian Railways passengers! In a bid to facilitate convenient, fast as well as secure payments on the IRCTC Rail connect Android app, the e-ticketing and catering arm of the Indian Railways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has joined hands with PhonePe recently. Now, with this partnership between IRCTC and PhonePe, customers or users can make the payment directly from their bank accounts using UPI, credit cards or debit cards and also the PhonePe wallet for their travel bookings in a seamless way.

The PhonePe option for making the payments has gone live from August 1. The partnership between IRCTC and PhonePe aims at boosting as well as enhancing digital payments across the country while enabling the IRCTC users to use UPI along with all the other payment methods available on the IRCTC Rail connect Android app for quick and hassle-free payments.

Also, soon while booking train tickets through the official website of IRCTC or the Rail Connect app, users or customers would not need any third party vendor’s bank digital wallet as IRCTC is all set to come up with its very own payment aggregator, which is known as IRCTC-iPay. The payment aggregator of IRCTC-iPay is likely to be introduced on the new upgraded IRCTC official website by the end of this month. The announcement was made by IRCTC, few months back through a tweet. The iPay will have various payment options such as Debit Card, Credit Card, International Card, UPI, Auto Debit, Wallets etc. The tweet also mentioned that IRCTC has been granted by the PCI-DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) security certificate.