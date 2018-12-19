IRCTC e-ticket booking: Know the government payment gateways while booking reserved Indian Railways tickets

Indian Railways stated that there are five multiple payment providers which are integrated on the IRCTC mobile app.

IRCTC e-ticket booking: While booking reserved tickets through the IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app, you can use various payment modes enabled by the government or private banks through multiple payment providers. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Indian Railways stated that currently there are five multiple payment providers which have been integrated on the IRCTC mobile app. These are aimed at facilitating convenient, fast and secure payments for passengers booking e-tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) rail connect Android app. IRCTC is the e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways.

Payment gateways are services which authorize the payments processing for online retailers and e-business firms. The government payment gateways that have been enabled for booking tickets through the IRCTC mobile app are as follows:

Netbanking

Debit cards

Credit cards

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) or Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM).

UPI is an interface which is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and works by instantly transferring funds between two bank accounts on a mobile platform. BHIM is a mobile app developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), based on the UPI.

All of these payment gateways are provided by five multiple payment providers which are integrated on the IRCTC mobile app. For regulating the gateway system, IRCTC has also issued guidelines for the integration of the payment providers who are authorized to provide payment gateways as per the extant instructions issued by the RBI and other competent authorities from time to time. However, only those government, private bank or payment gateway facilitators can be integrated on IRCTC mobile app, which follow the terms and conditions of the IRCTC guidelines.

Meanwhile, in addition to existing ticketing services, the app is also built-in with several other useful features. New users can register on IRCTC and activate the app directly. It has advanced security features of self-assigned PIN (personal identification number) to login without entering username and password on each login. The app supports ladies reservation booking, tatkal and premium tatkal quota booking. For facilitating faster and hassle free transactions, the app is also integrated with the IRCTC e-wallet. The IRCTC e-wallet is a feature of the app under which users can deposit money in advance and can use as a payment option on IRCTC for paying the amount at the time of booking tickets.