IRCTC Dekho Apna Desh: First Ramayana circuit train departed from Delhi; see pics here

IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra Tour Package: IRCTC’s first Ramayana circuit train departed from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station on 7 November 2021 with 132 tourists on board. An innovative effort by Indian Railways, the “Dekho Apna Desh” Deluxe AC Tourist Train will take passengers to visit important places related to the life of Lord Shri Ram like Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Sitamarhi, etc. in a span of 17 days. IRCTC’s Shri Ramayana Yatra tour package is for 16 Nights / 17 Days from November 07 to December 12. The train will take tourists to Delhi, Janakpur, Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Varanasi, Prayag, Nasik, Chitrakoot, Hampi and Rameshwaram.

According to IRCTC, in 1AC class, single occupancy costs Rs 1,12,955; twin occupancy costs Rs 1,02,095; triple occupancy costs Rs 1,02,095; occupancy for child with bed costs Rs 93,335; occupancy for child without bed costs Rs 91,185. While in 2AC class, single occupancy costs Rs 93,810; twin occupancy costs Rs 82,950; triple occupancy costs Rs 82,950; occupancy for child with bed costs Rs 74,185; occupancy for child without bed costs Rs 72,040.

Ramayana circuit is one of the crucial circuits identified under the “Swadesh Darshan Scheme” of the Indian Government.

The IRCTC tour package, Shri Ramayana Yatra by Dekho Apna Desh Deluxe AC tourist train will cover train journey, eight nights stay in deluxe category available accommodation, eight nights stay in respective rail coaches during overnight train journey, onboard train veg meals (will be served in Rail restaurants), all transfers as well as sightseeing in air-conditioned vehicles, travel insurance for the passengers, off board veg meals in good quality Hotels, Security on Train, IRCTC Tour Managers for necessary assistance.

According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Ramayana circuit is one of the crucial circuits identified under the “Swadesh Darshan Scheme” of the Indian Government. IRCTC also said that a full dose of Covid-19 vaccination is mandatory for guests / passengers of age group 18 or above.