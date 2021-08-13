IRCTC Dakshin Darshan: Visit Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Shirdi & more; check package details

The Pilgrim Special Tourist Train will depart from Rewa on 4 December 2021.

IRCTC Dakshin Darshan Tour Package: Devotees, now you can pay homage at Tirupati Balaji Temple, Meenakshi Temple, Shiva Temple, Sai Temple & more with IRCTC’s Dakshin Darshan Tour Package. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is offering Dakshin Darshan with Shirdi and Shanishignapur tour package with Pilgrim Special Tourist train service. The 9 Nights/10 Days all-inclusive tour package will cover various iconic destinations of South India including, Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Shirdi and Shanishignapur. The Pilgrim Special Tourist Train will depart from Rewa on 4 December 2021.

According to IRCTC, the journey’s boarding and de-boarding railway stations include Rewa, Damoh, Katni Murwara (KMZ), Satna, Saugor (SGO), Ganj Basoda, Hoshangabad, Bina, Vidisha, Habibganj, Itarsi. The Standard category (SL) will cost Rs 9,450 per person and the Comfort (3AC) will cost Rs 15,750 per person. Passengers who wish to avail this tour package can book their tickets online through IRCTC official website (www.irctctourism.com). Besides online booking, passengers can also book their tickets through IRCTC’s Zonal Offices, Regional Offices as well as Tourist Facilitation Center.

The all-inclusive tour package will include train tickets, accommodation, pure vegetarian meals (including Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner), travel insurance, security arrangements for each train coach (without arms), an official of IRCTC on the train as train Superintendent, tour escorts for information and announcements as well as non air-conditioned road transfers on SIC basis. However, the IRCTC Dakshin Darshan tour package will not include the entrance fee for monuments, service fee of Tour Guide, items of personal nature, i.e., medicines, laundry, etc., and all other services that are not mentioned in the package inclusions.

As per its cancellation policy, Rs 250 per person will be deducted if cancelled up to 15 days, 25% of the cost will be deducted if cancelled up to 8 to 14 days, 50% of the cost will be deducted if cancelled up to 4 to 7 days, and no refund shall be granted if cancelled less than four days.