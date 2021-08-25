IRCTC contest for Travel lovers, vloggers! Win up to Rs 1 lakh by participating in this contest; details

The last date for the public to apply is 31 August 2021.

IRCTC Contest: Attention travel lovers and vloggers! Here’s a chance to win up to Rs 1 lakh cash prize. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and CoRover are offering an exciting contest like never before. All you have to do is to create and upload a video. The contest mission is to make and submit videos, featuring or explaining any Indian Tourist Place, Indian Railways, Indian Trains and services or products of the e-ticketing and catering arm of the national transporter such as IRCTC Ticketing, IRCTC Catering, IRCTC Air, IRCTC Tourism, IRCTC Affiliation, IRCTC Chatbot, etc. The last date for the public to apply is 31 August 2021. Following are the categories of videos:

IRCTC Tourism: Rail Tour Packages, Flight Packages (International as well as Domestic), Deluxe Tourist Train Packages, Bharat Darshan Train Packages, IRCTC Tourism Mobile Application and Website, LTC Packages as well as other related packages on the web portal

IRCTC Air: Booking of flight through IRCTC, LTC with IRCTC Air, Features of IRCTC Air App as well as IRCTC Air Website, free travel insurance in IRCTC Air, deals in IRCTC Air, FLYat50 offer

IRCTC e-catering: IRCTC e-catering, IRCTC e-catering Website as well as Mobile App (like introduction, booking emeal process, payment mode, etc.)

IRCTC iMudra: IRCTC iMudra Website as well as Mobile App and its features

IRCTC SBI Card: IRCTC SBI card as well as features of the card

New IRCTC e-ticketing web portal and its features as well as app and its features

IRCTC Tejas Express: Lucknow-Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai route and features

IRCTC Bus service bookings

Booking of Retiring Room through IRCTC website

Booking of IRCTC Hotel

Train Charter, Coach Charter and Saloon Charter by IRCTC

Artificial Intelligence Chatbot from IRCTC

IRCTC’s affiliate marketing program for only certain products

Travel Tips, Testimonials and Others

The first winner will be awarded with Rs 1 Lakh, certificate and trophy. The second position winner will be awarded with Rs 50,000, certificate and trophy, while the third position winner will be awarded with Rs 25,000, certificate and trophy. Rest all winners of this contest will get a Gift Card worth Rs 500 as well as a certificate. Overall, nearly 300 winners will be selected and there will be winners from each State and Union Territory, based on the video quality. The videos that are selected would be uploaded in the official IRCTC and/or Maharaja channels.