IRCTC Confirmtkt App: Book or cancel Indian Railways ticket, check train schedule, PNR status, file TDR & more

In this app, all types of trains are covered including Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express, Duronto Express, Jan Shatabdi, Garib Rath, Superfast Trains, Inter-city, sampark kranti, double-decker and other passenger trains.

IRCTC Confirmtkt Train Ticket Booking App: Indian Railways ticket booking gets easier! With IRCTC’s Confirmtkt mobile application, passengers can securely book their train tickets, check train schedules and save them to access offline, check seat availability, file TDR for e-tickets, cancel tickets anytime and much more. Interestingly, passengers can also book Tatkal tickets on ConfirmTkt mobile app. The IRCTC Confirmtkt app contains various features including Train Search – Seat/Berth Availability with predictions, Seat availability, PNR Status along with confirmation predictions, Time Table/Schedule – with offline access, manage trips, alternate options, fare calculator and fare enquiry for Indian railway passengers.

In this app, all types of trains are covered including Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express, Duronto Express, Jan Shatabdi, Garib Rath, Superfast Trains, Inter-city, sampark kranti, double-decker, mail express, and other passenger trains. Following are the steps to book IRCTC Train Ticket on ConfirmTkt:

How to book IRCTC Ticket on ConfirmTkt?

At first, select source and destination railway stations

Then select the date of the journey

Choose train from the list of trains from the source and destination

Now, select class (such as sleeper, 3 AC, etc.)

Select the boarding point

Now, enter passenger details as well as berth preferences

Enter contact information such as mobile number and email id

Now, select other preferences (book if confirm berth, book if lower berth, etc.)

Enter details of GST if applicable

Now, make payment through any mode

Following successful payment enter IRCTC credentials

After entering IRCTC credentials correctly, the train ticket would be booked and the passenger will receive it on his/her mobile and email that have given while booking the train ticket

The IRCTC ConfirmTkt train enquiry and train seat availability with highly accurate predictions and same train alternates, will make the experience of ticket booking hassle-free. Confirmtkt, with a user-friendly interface, has made online IRCTC train ticket booking very easy and quick for passengers.