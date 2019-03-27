IRCTC cancellation charges 2019: How to cancel IRCTC e-ticket – refund rules and cost; details here

By: | Published: March 27, 2019 4:58 PM

IRCTC has rules of refund charges which passengers will receive on cancellation of e-tickets. When booking train tickets through IRCTC website, one must be well aware about ticket cancellation charges and rules to avoid any loss.

IRCTC cancellation charges 2019: Have you recently cancelled your IRCTC next generation e-ticket due to last minute circumstances? On the official e-ticketing website of Indian Railways, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has specific rules of refund charges which the passengers will receive upon cancellation of e-tickets. When booking train tickets through IRCTC website, irctc.co.in, one must be well aware about these ticket cancellation charges and rules in order to avoid any loss. Here’s everything that you need to know about the refund criteria over the cancellation of tickets:

Cancellation of train tickets: 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train

  • For the cancellation of first AC/executive class tickets, Rs 240 will be deducted
  • For the cancellation of 2 AC/first class tickets, Rs 200 will be deducted
  • For the cancellation of 3 AC/ AC chair car/ 3 AC economy class tickets, Rs 180 will be deducted
  • For the cancellation of sleeper class tickets, Rs 120 will be deducted
  • For the cancellation of second class tickets, Rs 60 will be deducted

Cancellation of train tickets: 48 to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train
For the cancellation of reserved train tickets, 25 per cent of the booking amount will be deducted

Cancellation of train tickets: 12 to 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train
For the cancellation of reserved train tickets, 50 per cent of the booking amount will be deducted

Cancellation of Tatkal tickets:
For the cancellation of train tickets booked under the tatkal quota, no refund will be granted by Indian Railways. However, in case, the train is delayed by three or more hours, passengers can claim refund by filing the TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt).

To file TDR, follow the below mentioned steps:

  • Log on to the official IRCTC website https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search
  • Go to ‘My Transaction’ under ‘My Account’
  • Choose the ‘file TDR’ option.
  • On clicking here, the reason for ticket cancellation will be asked
  • After mentioning your reason, click on the ‘file TDR’ button

It must be noted that if the train ticket has been booked through the railway counter, then passengers can claim for the refund charge by filing a TDR form, providing the PNR number along with the other required passenger details.

