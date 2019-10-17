IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist train is here! New package announced for this year; schedule, fares & details

The special IRCTC tourist train will explore major destinations related to Lord Buddha’s life such as Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Varanasi and few others

IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist train: Travel in IRCTC’s swanky and luxurious train for a spiritual journey related to Lord Buddha’s life! The very first IRCTC Buddhist Circuit tour for the current season 2019-2020 has been launched by IRCTC. The special IRCTC tourist train will explore major destinations related to Lord Buddha’s life such as Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Varanasi, Sarnath, Lumbini, Sravasti, Kushinagar, and Agra. The IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist package of eight days/seven nights will begin from October 19 and will go on till October 26. IRCTC has a new LHB rake for the special Buddhist Circuit tourist train.

IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist train package: Salient features

The new rake consist of four 1st AC coaches with as many as 96 seats, two 2nd AC coaches having 60 seats, two exclusive dining cars with a capacity of 64 guests in each and one pantry car for passengers.

The train will be covered with thematic vinyl wrap promoting national tourism. The train will be equipped with personal digital lockers, foot massagers, shower cubicles, separate sitting area with single seated sofas, CCTV cameras, smoke detection alarm system for better safety.

Private security guards will be delegated in each coach for constant watch in order to ensure the safety of passengers and their belongings

There will be an onboard hygienic kitchen car and dining car facility. Passengers can choose from an assortment of fresh hot meals, including vegetarian/non-veg as well as snacks. The packaged drinking water, tea and coffee will be available at all times.

While there will be no concession tickets for the train, children below five years of age have been exempted from the fare. 50% of the fare will be charged for children aged between five years to 12 years

IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist package fare details:

The tour package details under the promo offer for passengers who are Indian Nationals (including NRI, PIO, OCI) are as follows:

The journey on AC first class per couple under 50% off on companion offer for the full tour is Rs 1,23,900

The journey on AC two tier per couple under 50% off on companion offer for the full tour is Rs 1,01,430

The tour package can also be booked under the leave travel concession (LTC) policy.



