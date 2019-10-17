IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist train is here! New package announced for this year; schedule, fares & details

IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist package of eight days/seven nights will begin from October 19 and will go on till October 26. IRCTC has a new LHB rake for the special Buddhist Circuit tourist train.
IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist train: Travel in IRCTC’s swanky and luxurious train for a spiritual journey related to Lord Buddha’s life! The very first IRCTC Buddhist Circuit tour for the current season 2019-2020 has been launched by IRCTC. The special IRCTC tourist train will explore major destinations related to Lord Buddha’s life such as Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Varanasi, Sarnath, Lumbini, Sravasti, Kushinagar, and Agra. The IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist package of eight days/seven nights will begin from October 19 and will go on till October 26. IRCTC has a new LHB rake for the special Buddhist Circuit tourist train.
IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist train package: Salient features
- The new rake consist of four 1st AC coaches with as many as 96 seats, two 2nd AC coaches having 60 seats, two exclusive dining cars with a capacity of 64 guests in each and one pantry car for passengers.
- The train will be covered with thematic vinyl wrap promoting national tourism. The train will be equipped with personal digital lockers, foot massagers, shower cubicles, separate sitting area with single seated sofas, CCTV cameras, smoke detection alarm system for better safety.
- Private security guards will be delegated in each coach for constant watch in order to ensure the safety of passengers and their belongings
- There will be an onboard hygienic kitchen car and dining car facility. Passengers can choose from an assortment of fresh hot meals, including vegetarian/non-veg as well as snacks. The packaged drinking water, tea and coffee will be available at all times.
- While there will be no concession tickets for the train, children below five years of age have been exempted from the fare. 50% of the fare will be charged for children aged between five years to 12 years
IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist package fare details:
The tour package details under the promo offer for passengers who are Indian Nationals (including NRI, PIO, OCI) are as follows:
- The journey on AC first class per couple under 50% off on companion offer for the full tour is Rs 1,23,900
- The journey on AC two tier per couple under 50% off on companion offer for the full tour is Rs 1,01,430
- The tour package can also be booked under the leave travel concession (LTC) policy.
The IRCTC Buddhist Circuit tour package includes the following services and facilities for passengers:
- The full journey will be provided to passengers by the exclusive air-conditioned (AC) train as per the itinerary
- Journey by road transport will be provided by AC deluxe coaches as per the itinerary.
- Visiting the monuments and locations will be as per the itinerary.
- Accommodation facility will be as per the itinerary. The overnight stay will be at Bodhgaya and Lumbini, and the day use room facility will be at Varanasi and Sravasti.
- The meals will be provided as per the itinerary.
- A tour manager will be guiding passengers and IRCTC officials will be available at all times throughout the tour.
- The entrance fee of monuments and locations as per the itinerary will be covered in the package
- The tour package is also inclusive of all applicable taxes, that is all GST rates
