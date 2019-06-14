IRCTC Buddhist circuit tourist train: Explore destinations like Gaya, Nalanda, Lumbini in luxury; see details

IRCTC Buddhist Circuit tourist train: This Indian railways tourism package offers a luxurious comfortable journey! According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, with its exquisite setting and wonderful services, the Buddhist Circuit tourist train ensures that passengers travel in absolute comfort. The new Buddhist Circuit Tourist train, launched last year, covers various key pilgrimage destinations across India and Nepal that are associated with the life of Gautam Buddha on an 8-day journey. These pilgrimage places include Gaya, Bodhgaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Varanasi, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Lumbini, Shravasti and Agra. Therefore, in case if you are planning to explore these destinations this year, these are the departure dates for the journey: September 21, October 5, 19, November 2, 16, 30, and December 14, 28. Some of the salient features of the new Buddhist Circuit Tourist train are: 4 First AC coaches, 2 Second AC coaches, 2 power cars, 1 Third AC coach for staff and one pantry car Air-conditioned restaurant cars Safety lockers for guests Vinyl wrapped exteriors depicting monuments of India CCTV cameras, fire detection and suppression system. passenger announcement system Coffee vending machine, microwave oven, wine chiller, Baine marie Automatic dish washer and plate dispensers, pantry car with electric hot plate, deep fat friers, deep freezers Shower rooms and modular fittings in the toilets As per the package rates, the journey on AC 1st Class will cost Rs 11,760 per night and Rs 82,260 for full tour (7 nights). While journey on AC 2nd Class will cost Rs 9,620 per night and Rs 67,310 for full tour. The tour package includes journey by exclusive air-conditioned train, road transport by AC coaches, sightseeing, accommodation, meals, English\/Hindi speaking tour escort, entrance fees of monuments\/sightseeing trips as well as travel insurance. Watch video: Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit \ufeff However, the package does not include visa fees, items of personal nature such as laundry, medicines, alcoholic drinks etc., road transfers to and from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station, hotel stay in Delhi before and after the trip, air ticket, visa charges etc., fees for still\/flash video camera at the monuments and other places as well as any other service that is not mentioned in the package. On cancellation before 45 days or more before the commencement of the trip, 10% of the total cost is charged. Cancellation from 44 to 15 days, 25% is deducted; 14 to 7 days, 50% is deducted and within the period of 7 days or before the scheduled date of the departure, no refund is granted.