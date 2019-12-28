IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist train a hit! With over 85% occupancy, luxury tourist offering gains traction

IRCTC is making use of a new LHB rake for the special Buddhist tourist train.

IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist train: IRCTC’s luxurious and swanky spiritual tour package is a hit with passengers! A record of 85 percent seats in the IRCTC Buddhist Circuit train, have already been booked for the journey that commences today. An IRCTC official told Financial Express Online that this is the first time ever that the luxury train has seen such a high number of bookings, with an occupancy of 119 of the total 140 seats. “The average occupancy is normally less than 100 seats for a capacity of 140. So this is a definite boost,” the official said. The special tour package by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will explore several major destinations which are connected to Lord Buddha’s life such as Nalanda, Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Varanasi, Lumbini, Sarnath, Agra as well as Kushinagar.

The IRCTC Buddhsit tour package is of eight days and seven nights. IRCTC is making use of a new LHB rake for the special Buddhist tourist train. The special tourist train’s first trip this year was between October 19, 2019 – October 26, 2019.

IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist package – fare details

The IRCTC tour package under the promo offer for Indian National passengers (including NRI, PIO, OCI) are as follows:

The journey in the air-conditioned (AC) first class per couple under 50 percent off on the companion offer, for the entire tour is Rs 1,23,900

The journey in the AC two tier per couple, under the 50 percent off on companion offer for the tour, is Rs 1,01,430

The tour can also be booked under the IRCTC leave travel concession (LTC) policy.



WATCH VIDEO: Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit

IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist package – Key facts

The new IRCTC rake consists of four 1st AC coaches having 96 seats, two 2nd AC coaches with 60 seats, two exclusive dining cars with provisions for 64 guests in each as well as one pantry car for the passengers.

The special tourist train is covered with thematic vinyl wrap for promoting national tourism. The train is equipped with modern facilities such as personal digital lockers, shower cubicles, foot massagers, CCTV cameras, separate sitting areas with single seated sofas, smoke detection alarm systems for increased safety.

Private security guards will be delegated in each coach of the train for constant vigilance in order to check the safety of passengers and their belongings

There will be facilities for an onboard hygienic kitchen car and a dining car. In these, passengers can choose from an assortment of fresh hot meals, including vegetarian/non-vegetarian meals and snacks. Packaged drinking water, tea and coffee will be available for passengers at all times.

IRCTC Buddhist Circuit tour package – tour services and facilities for passengers: