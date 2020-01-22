IRCTC Bharat Darshan Tourist Train: Visit iconic temples of South India with this tour package; details here

The tour package is said to be budget-friendly and ideal for families. (image: Mysore Palace website)

IRCTC Bharat Darshan Tourist Train Tour Package: Visit the most iconic temples of south India with this tour package by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)! In this tour package named ‘Udupi – Sringeri – Dharmasthala Yatralu’, the Bharat Darshan Tourist Train will take passengers to various interesting destinations across the southern part of the country including Hampi, Gokarnam, Murudeswar, Mookambika, Sringeri, Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanyam, Udupi, Mysore, Belur and Halebeedu. The Bharat Darshan Tourist Train will depart from the Vijaywada railway station at 12:05 AM on 30 January 2020.

The tour package is said to be budget-friendly and ideal for families. According to details on the IRCTC website, the Standard (Sleeper) category will cost Rs 9,925/- per passenger and the Comfort (3 Tier AC) category will cost Rs 11,605/- per passenger. The tour package will include train journey, night stay on multi-sharing basis as well as freshening up at Dharmashalas/Hall/Dormitories, morning tea or coffee and meals including breakfast, lunch, dinner, one-litre drinking water per day, non air-conditioned road transfers on SIC basis, tour escort as well as security on train.

However, the package will not include items of personal nature such as laundry, medicines, etc., entrance fee for visiting the monuments, a service fee of tour guide and all other services that are not mentioned in the package inclusions.

As per the cancellation policy of the tour package, Rs 250 will be deducted if the ticket is cancelled up to 15 days, 25% of the total cost will be deducted if the ticket is cancelled up to 8 to 14 days, 50% of the total cost will be deducted if the ticket is cancelled up to 4 to 7 days of the scheduled departure. In case, the ticket is cancelled in less than 4 days before the scheduled departure of the train, then no refund will be granted to the passenger.