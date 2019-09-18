IRCTC Bharat Darshan tour: Visit Statue of Unity, Mahatma Gandhi’s birth place; details of package here

The Bharat Darshan tour package can be booked online through the official web portal of IRCTC (irctctourism.com)

IRCTC Special Bharat Darshan Tour Package: Explore the birth place of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi with an all new tour package! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to start a special Bharat Darshan tourist package from 27 September, 2019. The tour package will cover some well known religious and leisure destinations, including Porbandar, which is the birth place of Mahatma Gandhi and Ahmedabad, which is famous for Sabarmati Ashram. Apart from these popular destinations, the IRCTC special Bharat Darshan tour package will also take tourists to Vadodara for the world’s tallest statue – Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

According to package details shared by IRCTC, the tour will be for 9 days and 8 nights. The journey will start from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh on 27 September, 2019. The tour is being conducted by the Bhopal regional office of IRCTC. The special tour package “Bharat Darshan Yatra (WZBD-267)” will cover Rewa, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Habibganj, Sehore, Shujalpur, Maksi, Dewas, Indore, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Dwarka, Porbander, Somnath, Vadodara (Statue of Unity) and Ratlam.

The IRCTC special Bharat Darshan tour package will cost Rs 8,505 per person for sleeper class and Rs 10,395 per person for 3 AC class. The all-inclusive tour package will include pure vegetarian meals, tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots, hall accommodation at places of night stay and morning freshening up, tour escorts for announcements and information, an IRCTC Official on the train as train superintendent and security arrangements for each coach.

The Bharat Darshan tour package can be booked online through the official web portal of IRCTC (irctctourism.com) or through these offices of IRCTC- Tourist Facilitation Centre, platform number 1, Indore railway station; IRCTC Regional Office in Bhopal and Area Office Ticket Counter, platform number 1, Jabalpur railway station.