IRCTC Ask Disha chatbot now in Hindi! Get your train ticket queries answered easily with voice-enabled service

IRCTC’s Ask Disha chatbot in Hindi! Now, chat with your favourite chat bot ‘Ask Disha’ in Hindi! The e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), had earlier introduced the chatbot services of the artificial intelligence based ‘Ask Disha’ in the English language. Now, IRCTC has powered the ‘Ask Disha’ chatbot to converse in Hindi language as well. This will facilitate diversity and ease of language for the users, who try to avail the service for getting their train ticket queries answered.

The chat bot, apart from text queries, also answeres questions through voice-enabled software in Hindi! The chatbot seeks to answer questions over reservation of tickets, enquiry of refund status, cancellation, PNR search, train running status, fare, enquiry about retiring rooms and other tourism services of IRCTC.

In the months of October 2018, IRCTC had launched ‘Ask Disha’ as a passenger-friendly digital service on the official website irctc.co.in. The chatbot service is a platform where users can ask train ticket queries and get the answers through the artificial intelligence-based service.

IRCTC ‘Ask Disha’ chatbot is a special computer programme which has been designed in order to simulate conversations with passengers, through the internet. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative by IRCTC and is aimed at facilitating accessibility by answering the users’ queries concerned with the various services offered to Indian Railway passengers. Since the official launch, over 150 million passengers have been benefited by Ask Disha chatbot service with as many as 10 billion interactions, claims IRCTC.

With the introduction of the chatbot service powered in Hindi, passengers can now ask queries to Ask Disha in the Hindi language through the voice medium and through text. IRCTC also plans to launch the Ask Disha chat bot service in more languages along with several other additional features in the future.