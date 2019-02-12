IRCTC app for Android: How many tickets can be booked, login, PIN, tatkal, cancellation; 10 benefits

With IRCTC Rail connect app, users can also check PNR status by entering PNR as well as file TDR.

IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app for Android: With the growing number of smartphone users, booking Indian Railways train tickets has been made easier and convenient by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) Rail Connect mobile app. For those who are still unaware of IRCTC’s ticket booking app, you should know that the Rail Connect app allows users to book train tickets as conveniently as the IRCTC website. Other than providing a simpler ticket booking process, the application also supports several other interesting features. The app can be downloaded by Android smartphone users from the Google Play Store. At present, IRCTC does not have an app for iOS. Now, let us take a look at 10 major benefits of using the IRCTC Rail Connect app:

1) The IRCTC Rail connect app has advanced security features of self-assigned PIN to login into the app without entering username, password on each login.

2) You can plan your railway journey better by first checking the CNF probability. For that, you just need to enter ‘from’ and ‘to’ railway stations and date of journey and choose the train and class of your preference.

3) Once you see seat availability for your desired train, you can proceed to book tickets by entering passenger details such as name, age, gender, berth preference and country.

4) Ticket booking can be done for up to six railways passengers together at a time.

5) The IRCTC mobile app also supports ladies, divyangjan, lower berth for senior citizens, tatkal quota as well as premium tatkal quota ticket booking.

6) With IRCTC Rail connect app, users can also check PNR status by entering PNR as well as file TDR.

7) Cancellation of booked train tickets can also be done through the Rail Connect app.

8) The Rail Connect app has introduced a new feature called ‘Book a meal’. This feature gets restaurant food delivered to the passenger’s seat. For this service, passenger has to just enter the 10-digit PNR.

9) Under Vikalp scheme, the Rail Connect app also helps waitlisted passengers to find alternative trains. The waitlisted passengers have to just enter their ticket details, including PNR and train number.

10) The app allows users to view the status of e-tickets booked through IRCTC’s authorized Online Travel Agents and view and cancel old mobile app tickets as well.