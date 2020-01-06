IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: Fare, schedule, start date and features of India’s 2nd private train

The IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express is expected to offer world-class travel experience and comfort to passengers, particularly business travellers.

IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express train number, schedule, fare, start date: India’s second private train, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, is all set to start commercial operations from January 19, 2019. The private train will be run six days a week on the Indian Railways’ network by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express is expected to offer world-class travel experience and comfort to passengers, particularly business travellers. The ticket prices of the new private train have been kept at par with Indian Railways’ Shatabdi Express trains for the lean season. To know more about the ticket prices and schedule of the upcoming Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, take a look at the details below:

Train number 82902/82901 IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express schedule

IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express will run six days a week – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Train number 82902 will leave Ahmedabad Junction at 6:40 AM to reach Mumbai Central at 1:10 PM, taking 6 hours and 30 minutes. On the return journey, Train number 82901 will depart from Mumbai Central the same day at 3:40 PM to arrive in Ahmedabad Junction at 9:55 PM, taking 6 hours and 15 minutes. En route, the train will stop at Nadiad Junction, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Borivali in both the directions.

Train number 82902/82901 IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express train fare

IRCTC has applied the dynamic fare principle on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express for the AC Chair car. The train will offer Executive Chair Car class service and AC Chair Car class service. At the time of filing this story, from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, the ticket price for Executive Chair Car class on the IRCTC website is Rs 2,384 (including Base fare of Rs 1,875, GST of Rs 94, Catering charge of Rs 415) while a ticket for AC Chair Car class is Rs 1,289 (including Base fare of Rs 870, GST of Rs 44, Catering charge of Rs 375). From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, a ticket for Executive Chair Car class would cost Rs 2,374 (including Base fare of Rs 1,875, GST of Rs 94, Catering charge of Rs 405) while a ticket for AC Chair Car class would cost Rs 1,274 (including Base fare of Rs 870, GST of Rs 44, Catering charge of Rs 360).

Some of the key features of the upcoming train are on-board infotainment, comfortable seats, automatic interconnecting doors, modular bio-toilets, CCTV cameras, GPS-based passenger information screens, windows with Venetian blinds, automatic entry and exit doors, braille integrated seat numbers, mobile charging points, wide luggage rack, etc. Interestingly, IRCTC will also offer free travel insurance to passengers as well as a partial refund in case the train is delayed by over an hour. The country’s first private train- Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express was introduced by IRCTC, in October last year.