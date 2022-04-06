IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express to run six days a week from this date

IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: Indian Railways passengers’ attention! With effect from 12 April 2022, the frequency of Train Number 82902/82901 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Tejas Express will be increased from five days a week to a full six – day service. Now, the train will run on Tuesdays as well, the Western Railway said. The Ahmedabad – Mumbai Tejas Express, which is said to offer world-class travel experience as well as comfort to passengers, particularly business travellers, is operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The Mumbai – Ahmedabad Tejas Express train started commercial operations on 19 January 2019.

The IRCTC Mumbai – Ahmedabad Tejas offers Executive Chair Car class and AC Chair Car class services. Some of the important features of this train are comfortable seats for passengers, on-board infotainment, automatic interconnecting doors, CCTV cameras, GPS-based passenger information screens, mobile charging points, modular bio-toilets, windows with Venetian blinds, automatic entry and exit doors, braille integrated seat numbers, wide luggage rack, etc. Apart from these modern features, IRCTC also offers free travel insurance to Tejas train travellers as well as a partial refund in case of train delays by over an hour.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway zone has issued a statement saying that it has planned to augment additional coaches in as many as 21 pairs of train o­n a temporary basis including Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Express, Bandra Terminus – Virangana Lakshmibai Express, Dadar – Ajmer Express, Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express, Dadar – Bikaner Superfast Express, Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Express, Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Express, Dadar – Bikaner Express, Bandra Terminus – Shri Ganganagar Express, Indore – Jodhpur Express, Udaipur City – Khajuraho Express, Barmer – Yesvantpur Express, Udaipur City – Kamakhya Express, Udaipur City – New Jalpaiguri Express, Udaipur City – Shalimar Express, Udaipur City – Jaipur Express, Madar – Kolkata Express, Jaipur – Bhopal Express, Hisar – Coimbatore Express, Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Udaipur City Express trains.