IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: Ticket booking, cancellation and refund rules of 2nd private train

IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: The second private train of India, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express by IRCTC is all set to be inaugurated on 17 January 2020. The commercial operations of the train will start from 19 January 2020, from Ahmedabad. The booking for this private train has already started. Those who wish to travel on this train can book their tickets exclusively on IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in and IRCTC Rail Connect app. However, passengers will not be able to book tickets at railway reservation counters. They can still get their train tickets booked through IRCTC authorized agents. The booking can also be done through IRCTC’s online travel portal partners including Google, Paytm, Make My Trip, Ixigo, PhonePe, Ibibo, Railyatri, etc.

IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express ticket booking, cancellation and refund rules

The advance reservation period of the train will be that of 60 days. The initial trips of this train service will be booked on less than 60 days.

The train will not support any tatkal or premium tatkal quota. Only general and foreign tourist quota will be present. The foreign tourist quota will include six seats in EC and 12 seats in CC.

There will be no concession tickets in the train; children under the age of five years have been exempted from fare and they will be booked along with their parents. Also, the names of children will not appear on the chart.

The ticket fare will be dynamic in nature. This has been kept, considering the prevailing bus, rail, taxi and airfares.

The current booking will be available to passengers after the first chart preparation, which will normally be four hours before the train’s scheduled departure and up to five minutes before the train’s scheduled departure.

All passengers will be provided with free rail travel insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh. The insurance also includes an exclusive coverage of Rs 1 lakh against robbery or household theft during the travel period.

If the train is delayed by more than one hour, IRCTC will pay a compensation of Rs 100 and if the train is delayed for more than two hours, it will pay a compensation of Rs 250 to every passenger.

In case of ticket cancellation, automatic refund of the full amount on confirmed and on waitlisted e-tickets will be granted.

Passengers will be provided with high quality food and beverages, which will be included in the ticket fare. IRCTC is also likely to introduce regional delicacies from local and ethnic cuisines. The hospitality services inside the train will be managed by competent and professional staff from either gender.

If a waitlisted ticket is cancelled up to four hours before the train’s scheduled departure then a clerkage charge will be a reduced Rs 25 per passenger. The balance amount will be refunded online. In such cases, Indian Railways deducts an amount of Rs 65 per passenger as clerkage charge from AC class passengers.

At the time of train charting, if a fully waitlisted ticket is dropped due to no seats being offered to the passenger then full ticket amount will be refunded online. Also, clerkage charge will not be deducted on such tickets. In such cases, the national transporter deducts Rs 65 per passenger as clerkage charge from AC class passengers.

If a partially confirmed ticket is cancelled after the preparation of the chart and up to 30 minutes before the train’s scheduled departure then full ticket amount will be refunded. Also, clerkage charge will not be deducted. In such cases, Indian Railways deducts Rs 65 per passenger as clerkage from AC class passengers.

IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express time & schedule

Train number 82902/82901 will ply on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route for six days a week with an exception on Thursday as it will be an off-day for maintenance activities. The train will start its journey from Ahmedabad at 6:40 AM and will reach Mumbai Central at 1:10 PM. For the return journey, the train will depart from Mumbai Central at 3:40 PM and reach Ahmedabad at 9:55 PM. Enroute both ways, the train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Bharuch, Surat, Vadodara and Nadiad stations.

The Tejas Express will have two Executive Chair Cars having 56 seats each and as many as eight Chair Cars having 78 seats each. Thus, the total passenger carrying capacity of the new train will be of 736 passengers.