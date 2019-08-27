IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: Schedule, fare & luxury features; top 10 facts about 2nd private train

Indian Railways is looking to start the second private Tejas Express service between the cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai, which will offer world-class comfort to passengers

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: Indian Railways’ second ‘private’ train to be operated by IRCTC! After the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express, Indian Railways is looking to start the second private Tejas Express service between the cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai, which will offer world-class comfort to passengers. From schedule, flexible ticket prices, and partial ‘refund’ to more snacks and fewer toilets, here are 10 things you should know about the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express:

1. Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express Schedule and Timings:

A tentative schedule has been given by IRCTC for the new Mumbai Ahmedabad Tejas Express which will operate between the two cities. These timings are as per the tentative schedule accessed by Financial Express Online.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express will start from Ahmedabad Junction (ADI) at 6:40 AM and will arrive at Mumbai Central (BCT/MMCT) at 1:10 PM. On the return journey, it will leave from Mumbai Central at 3:40 PM and will arrive at Ahmedabad Junction at 9:55 PM. In between the journey, the train will halt at Vadodara Junction station (BRC) and Surat railway station (ST). The train is expected to run six days a week.

2. Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express special features:

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express train is a more premium and luxurious version of the Shatabdi Express category of trains. The train, designed to be an air-conditioned chair car, will have executive and non-executive coaches with personalised reading lights, comfortable seats, attendant call buttons, sliding doors, personalised LCD entertainment screens, automatic entry/exit doors, modular bio-toilets, mobile charging points, USB sockets, CCTVs, standard reclining facility etc. Tejas Express trains aim to offer world-class passenger-friendly facilities on board and to cover distances in a stipulated time frame.

3. Part of Indian Railways experiment to rope in private players:

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is experimenting with a new plan under which IRCTC has been delegated to manage two train services on short-distance, tourism friendly routes. Further, Indian Railways may decide to allow private operators to run trains on selected routes, if the feedback on this initiative will be positive. Before Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express was the first train and route which had been finalised under this plan.

4. Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: Fares/ticket prices to be flexible:

The ticket prices or fares for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express are expected to be on the lines of the Shatabdi Express, although the Railway Ministry has given IRCTC the freedom to decide the ‘flexible’ ticket prices.

5. IRCTC may give partial refund in case of train delays:

IRCTC may compensate its passengers, in case the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express service gets late by over an hour, once regular operations begin. The compensation can be in the form of credit to their e-wallets or concession for their future travels, according to IRCTC.

6. More snacks for passengers on Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express:

IRCTC is planning to offer extra meals on the train. IRCTC may distribute a snack-style meal at the terminal stations of the route. Additionally, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express will also have tea/coffee vending machines and passengers can also order beverages on demand.

7. Fewer toilets onboard Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express:

For the new Tejas Express train services, IRCTC is also looking to replicate the airline-style toilet model. This means that there will only be two toilets per coach, available for the passengers. According to IRCTC, in aeroplanes also have only three toilets for over 150 passengers. In case of the Tejas Express service, it will be two toilets for 72 passengers. This will help in increasing the storage space as the third toilet will be blocked out.

8. Onboard housekeeping by IRCTC on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express:

IRCTC aims to offer world class passenger-friendly amenities. The trains will boast of modular bio-toilets which will be constantly monitored by the housekeeping staff. The service looks to offer regular cleaning and sanitation for train coaches, washrooms with complete hygiene for passengers.

9. Non-fare revenue earning potential:

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will also open avenues for IRCTC to earn non-fare revenue by way of advertising. One of the major aspects which IRCTC is hoping to offer is the train exterior covering of the Tejas Express with vinyl wrapping.

10. Ticket checking on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express:

The Indian Railways ticket checking staff would not conduct onboard checks on IRCTC Tejas Express trains. IRCTC will also issue an undertaking that they will not book or carry passengers for Tejas Express beyond the carrying capacity of coach or train.