IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express coming soon! India’s 2nd private train to begin operations in Jan 2020

IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express start date: Good news for Indian Railways passengers who frequently commute between Mumbai and Ahmedabad! The long-awaited second private train of the country, the IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, is all set start operations from the month of January. A senior IRCTC official told Financial Express Online that the private train would commence operations between Ahmedabad and Mumbai from the mid of January 2020. The IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express train aims to offer world-class comfort and facilities to passengers, just like the first private train of India- IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, which was flagged off in the month of October this year.

IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express route, schedule:

A few months ago, a tentative schedule was shared by IRCTC for the upcoming Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express train. As per the tentative schedule of this private train service, the IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express will start from Ahmedabad Junction railway station at 6:40 AM and will reach Mumbai Central railway station at 1:10 PM. On the return journey, the train will depart from Mumbai Central railway station at 3:40 PM and will reach Ahmedabad Junction railway station at 9:55 PM. En route both ways, the train will halt at Vadodara Junction railway station and at Surat railway station. The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express is likely to run six days a week.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express by IRCTC is a luxurious and premium version of Indian Railways’ Shatabdi Express category of trains. The fully air-conditioned train will consist of Executive as well as non-Executive coaches. The private train will also boast several modern features such as personalised reading lights, attendant call buttons, comfortable seats, sliding doors, modular bio-toilets, mobile charging points, automatic entry and exit doors, CCTV cameras, standard reclining facility, and a lot of other amenities and facilities.

The train fare for Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express is likely to be on the lines of the Shatabdi Express trains. However, IRCTC has been given the freedom to decide the ticket prices just like the fare for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express. Also, the corporation is likely to grant a partial refund to passengers in case of train delays. Meanwhile, it is also being said that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will open avenues for IRCTC, which is the catering and e-ticketing arm of the national transporter, to earn non-fare revenue by way of advertising.