IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express a hit among passengers; records over 90% occupancy

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express saw over 90 per cent occupancy.

IRCTC Tejas Express: The first two private trains of India, owned and operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)- Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express and Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express train services are performing well on the Indian Railways network. Speaking to Financial Express Online, VK Yadav, Chairman Railway Board said, “The newly introduced Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express is doing well, it is a hit among passengers. The train is seeing over 90% occupancy.” “The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, which was launched last year in October, saw a sluggish start due to fog-related issues. However, the demand for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express has picked up now,” he said.

The second private train of India, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express was flagged off on 17 January 2020 and started its commercial operations from 19 January 2020. The train is fully air-conditioned and consists of two Executive Chair Car coaches as well as eight Chair Car coaches. The train’s Executive Chair Car coaches have as many as 56 seats each, while the Chair Car coaches have a number of 78 seats each. Interestingly, all travelling passengers are provided a free Rail Travel Insurance of up to Rs 25 lakhs. Additionally, it also provides an exclusive coverage of Rs 1 lakh against household theft or robbery during the passenger’s travel period.

The private train by IRCTC boasts various passenger-friendly facilities and amenities such as CCTVs, tea and coffee vending machines, automatic entry and exit doors, wide glass-bottom luggage racks, modular bio-toilets, sliding doors, mobile charging points, call buttons, personalized reading lights, personalized LED entertainment-cum-information screens, windows with button-operated Venetian blinds, etc.

A few days ago, it was reported that the train was delayed for over an hour as it was entering Mumbai. As per the train’s policy, all on board passengers will be compensated. According to IRCTC, the corporation will pay Rs 100 each to around 630 passengers of the train but the passengers will have to apply for the compensation. IRCTC will grant the refunds after verification, the corporation stated. The first private train of the country, Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express was flagged off on 4 October 2019.