IRCTC AC Executive lounge will remind you of airports! Wait in comfort at the Madurai railway station; pics

IRCTC provides "Executive" comfort at Indian Railways stations! Now, instead of waiting for your train in this hot weather at the Madurai station in Tamil Nadu, passengers can wait in comfort at the new IRCTC Executive Lounge. The fully air-conditioned Executive Lounge at Madurai station, opened last month, offers several world-class amenities similar to that of an airport. Set up by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the entry fee for the AC Executive Lounge for two hours is Rs 150 per person. This includes free WiFi, television, hot or cold beverages, newspapers, magazines, toilet, shoe shiner, and a luggage rack. For additional extra hours, Rs 50 is charged per person. As per the tariff list, shower and change facility is also available for Rs 150. This facility includes a bathing kit with a laundered bath towel, hand towel, body lotion, soap, shampoo, shaving kit, comb, dental kit, disposal bag, and earbuds. The recliner room is available for two hours at a cost of Rs 250 per person, while the cloakroom is available for two hours at a cost of Rs 50. Apart from these, other services such as business centre and travel desk are also available. The Executive Lounge also provides breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Moreover, \u00e0 la carte items are also available round the clock. The retiring rooms at Madurai railway station were also renovated recently. The AC Deluxe Double rooms are available at Rs 650 for 3 hours, Rs 900 for 6 hours, Rs 1,500 for 12 hours and Rs 2,000 for 24 hours. The Suite rooms are available at Rs 1,000 for 3 hours, Rs 1,300 for 6 hours, Rs 2,000 for 12 hours and Rs 2,500 for 24 hours. The dormitory is available at Rs 300 for 3 hours, Rs 500 for 6 hours, Rs 750 for 12 hours and Rs 1,000 for Rs 24 hours. The retiring room facility includes free Wifi, travel desk assistance for pick and drop, local sightseeing of Madurai, laundry service, 24 hours cold and hot water, doctor on call, room services and DTH setup with LED TV in all rooms (except dormitory). Also, special buffet, breakfast, lunch, dinner, tea in the executive lounge are included under this facility. IRCTC is opening Executive waiting lounges across stations of the Indian Railways network to provide railway passengers an airport-like stopover experience. Some of the operational IRCTC retiring rooms, apart from Madurai, are functional at Tirupati, Jaipur, Kacheguda, Bilaspur and Lucknow Junction railway stations.