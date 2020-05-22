IRCTC 200 special trains: Indian Railways passengers must note these food, linen & blanket rules

The IRCTC train ticket fare will not include catering charges.

IRCTC special trains: From 1 June 2020 onwards, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways will start 200 special passenger train services. The online bookings of these trains on the IRCTC website and IRCTC app started from 21 May 2020. These special trains will run on the Indian Railways network, in addition to the existing Shramik special trains and 30 Special AC trains. These trains will be fully reserved, having both air-conditioned as well as non air-conditioned classes, and also, the general coaches will have reserved seats for sitting. These trains will not have any unreserved coach. Will Indian Railways provide passengers with food on-board these trains? Will passengers get linen and blankets? Take a look at the catering as well as linen and blanket rules for these 200 IRCTC special trains:

IRCTC 200 special trains: Food & catering rules

i) The IRCTC train ticket fare will not include catering charges. Also, pre-paid meal booking and e-catering have been disabled for these train services. However, on a payment basis, the provision will be made by IRCTC for limited eatables as well as packaged drinking water but only in limited trains, having attached Pantry car. Passengers will be notified about the same at the time of booking tickets.

ii) All travelling passengers are being encouraged by Indian Railways to carry their own meals and drinking water.

iii) All static catering as well as vending units at stations such as multi-purpose stalls, chemist stalls, bookstalls, etc., will remain open.

iv) Cooked food items/meals may be served in Food Plaza and Refreshments rooms, etc., but only as take away with no sit-down eating arrangements.

IRCTC 200 special trains: Linen and blankets rules

i) For passengers travelling on these IRCTC special trains, linen, curtains, blankets will not be provided inside the train. Indian Railways has advised passengers to carry their own linen for the train journey.

ii) According to the Railway Ministry, the temperature inside the air-conditioned coaches will be suitably regulated for this purpose.

iii) Also, all railway passengers have been advised by the national transporter to travel light.