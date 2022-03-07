International Women’s Day: Indian Railways trains named after prominent women

Every year, the national transport celebrates the occasion of International Women’s Day to acknowledge the role played by its women railway staff.

International Women’s Day: Indian Railways has been empowering women for a long time! Every year, the national transport celebrates the occasion of International Women’s Day to acknowledge the role played by its women railway staff. Whether it is on board service or ground service in the Indian Railways network, whether it is production work or work related to passenger services, women employees are fulfilling their responsibility everywhere, the Railway Ministry recently said. Interestingly, many trains that run over the Indian Railways network are named after prominent women personalities. Let’s take a look at some of the major Indian Railways trains, named after well known women figures:

1) Sanghamitra Express: The Sanghamitra Express train operated by Indian Railways, has been named after Sanghamitra, the daughter of the great emperor Ashoka

2) Amrapali Express: The Amrapali Express train operated by Indian Railways, has been named after the Buddhist nun ‘Amrapali’, a symbol of determination and self-confidence

3) Amrita Express: The Amrita Express train operated by Indian Railways, has been dedicated to the spiritual mother Amritanandamayi, who is famous for her selfless love and compassion

4) Rani Chennamma Express: The Rani Chennamma Express train operated by Indian Railways, has been named in honor of Rani Chennamma of Kittur, an Indian veteran who rebelled against the British Raj

According to the Railway Ministry, women across the nation are getting empowered in every field. The daughters of the country are making their incomparable contribution in the production works of train coaches, engines, wheels, etc, the ministry said. Earlier, the Railway Ministry had stated that Indian Railways undertakes various welfare activities for women passengers as well as for its women employees. The national transporter is also constantly working to provide the best amenities and services to its passengers including women passengers and women staff, the ministry had mentioned.