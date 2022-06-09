International Level Crossing Awareness Day: Indian Railways creates awareness about safety while crossing tracks

International Level Crossing Awareness Day 2022: With an aim to achieve zero train accidents, Indian Railways has eliminated Unmanned Level Crossings. According to the Ministry of Railways, since the elimination of Unmanned Level Crossings, the number of rail accidents has reduced to zero, attaining a major milestone towards the safety of the public. In a bid to mark the occasion of International Level Crossing Awareness Day, various zonal railways including North Central Railway, South Central Railway, South Western Railway, Western Railway, Northeast Frontier Railway, Central Railway, Konkan Railway, etc., have used social media platforms to create awareness about safety during crossing railway tracks. Some of the railway zones also organized skits at various level crossings to mark the occasion.

According to the Railway Ministry, before the year 2014, Unmanned Level Crossings witnessed frequent accidents. It further said 8,948 Unmanned Level Crossings. After 2014, the government started eliminating Unmanned Level Crossings. From 2014 to 2022, an amount of Rs 32,661 crore has been allocated by the government for the elimination of Unmanned Level Crossings. As many as 9,794 ROBs and RUBs have been constructed from 2014 to 2022, the Railway Ministry said. At present, the country has zero Unmanned Level Crossings, resulting in zero accidents, it further mentioned.

The South Central Railway zone claimed that it was among the first railway zones to eliminate all Unmanned Level Crossings. Also, on the occasion of the International Level Crossing Awareness Day, a mobile van with awareness generation equipment regarding precautions to be taken on Level Crossing gates was flagged off by the General Manager of the North Central Railway zone today. The mobile van will travel across the North Central Railway zone by visiting Level Crossings nearby villages, schools, etc. in the next 30 to 35 days, the North Central Railway zonal railway said.