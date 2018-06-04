Interesting step! Western Railway women officials to meet commuters for safety suggestions

The first session was held at Bandra station at 10am today. (Representative image: PTI)

Western Railway’s women officials today began interactive sessions with women commuters to seek suggestions to improve safety and security, a senior Railway official said today. The first session was held at Bandra station at 10am today. These sessions will be conducted over the next five days in major stations comprising Mumbai Central, Bandra, Andheri, Borivali and Virar, he added. After Bandra, the next leg of the exercise would be at Mumbai Central tomorrow, at Andheri on June 6, at Borivali on June 7 and Virar on June 8, the official said. The Railways is observing 2018 as the “Year of Security of Women and Children” and these sessions are part of this initiative, the official informed.

Apart from having such sessions, the Railways will also keep suggestion boxes at camp locations for commuters to provide feedback. “These sessions will be conducted at the station manager’s office, except at Borivali where it will be held at the ladies waiting room on platform number 10,” the official informed.

Watch video: Indian Railways Converts Diesel Loco To ‘Make In India’ Electric Locomotive

WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar, in a statement, said that the move was to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for women commuters. “Western Railway has always been sensitive towards the security of women and children. WR has taken several measures such as installation of CCTV cameras and talk-back systems in ladies coaches, launching EyeWatch App among others,” Bhakar said.