Innovative way to combat COVID-19 spread! Indian Railways’ Southern zone develops social distancing device

Indian Railways comes up with an innovative device to combat COVID-19! As social distancing is being observed at railway stations and all other public places to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, the Thiruvananthapuram Division under the Southern Railway zone has developed a device, which would remind people about social distancing. According to Southern Railways, the device has been designed with special consideration to the safety of on-duty Indian Railways’ employees. The device would warn with an alarm sound if two or more people wearing the Social Distancing Ensuring Device come within a distance of two-three metres. The device would continue to produce the alarm sound until they maintain a distance of above three meters.

The device comes at an affordable price of less than Rs 800. This device is rechargeable and it can be recharged with a charger. Once it is fully charged, the device will be active for more than twelve hours. The Social Distancing Ensuring Device is made up of NRF24L01 transceiver, Arduino pro-mini. The device has been designed and developed by R Nidheej, JE/Sig/TCR.

Salient features of the device:

It has a detection range of two-three meters

For detection, RF signals are used, therefore, no line of sight is required between the devices

It has Arduino Pro-Mini based design

The low-cost device is easy to use

It has low weight, just 30 grams

Working and Block description of the device: