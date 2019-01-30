Infra upgrade continues! Indian Railways commissions 3-km railway bridge with 3 lines and advance signalling

The team belonging to the East Central Railway zone worked round the clock for 4 months in order to realize this dream.

Noteworthy achievement for Indian Railways! Recently, an over 3 kilometres long bridge with 3 Indian Railways tracks, equipped with advance signalling features on river Son has been commissioned on Grand chord route, linking Dhanbad in Jharkhand to Mugalsarai in Uttar Pradesh. Thus, will all the three lines becoming functional, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has completed a big infrastructure upgradation project. The third railway line was commissioned on January 24, 2019, following the commissioning of route relay interlocking work at Dehri on Son and Son Nagar railway station of Mugalsarai division, which falls under the jurisdiction of East Central Railway zone, the national transporter said.

According to Indian Railways, it is being expected that this move will increase the throughput of coal trains by 20 per cent to 25 per cent supplying coal to power plants meeting burgeoning demand of electricity for the economy poised to be the third largest economy of the world. Indian Railways further stated that the team belonging to the East Central Railway zone worked round the clock for 4 months in order to realize this dream.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain while answering a query in Lok Sabha last year stated that computer/microprocessor based signalling systems are being used extensively on the Indian Railways network. These computer/microprocessor based signalling systems that are being used by the national transporter include electronic interlockings with centralized operation of points and signals, Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system based on European Train Control System (ETCS) technology, Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), train detection device, Centralized Traffic Control (CTC) with electronic interlocking and automatic signalling system and Train Management System (TMS).

In addition to these modern systems, the Railway Ministry also informed that a Global Positioning System (GPS) based fog PASS device has been developed which displays the name as well as the distance of approaching signals and also other critical landmarks such as unmanned level crossings etc. in advance during poor visibility conditions in foggy weather.