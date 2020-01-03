Infra boost! Indian Railways conducts 1st trial of double-stack train on Rewari-Madar section of Western DFC

For the first time in India, heavy haul train operations with 32.5 ton axle load has been envisaged

Western Dedicated Freight Corridor work on fast-track! The first trial run of a freight train on the newly built Rewari-Madar stretch of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) was conducted by Indian Railways recently. The train covered a distance of around 306 km. The Rewari-Madar section, which passes through Haryana and Rajasthan, contains 15 major bridges, 1 viaduct, 270 minor bridges, 4 railway flyovers, 19 Road Over Bridges, 178 Road Under Bridges, eliminating 148 level crossings. The section also has six crossing stations – New Dabla, New Pachar Malikpur, New Bhagega, New Sri Madhopur, New Sakun, New Kishangarh and three junction stations- New Ateli, New Rewari and New Phulera.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited (DFCCIL), which is executing the project will run freight trains at the maximum speed of 100 km per hour as against the current maximum speed of 75 km per hour on the new dedicated Indian Railways freight tracks. The average speed of freight trains will be increased from the existing speed of 26 km per hour on Indian Railways freight tracks to 70 km per hour on DFCs. An amount of Rs 3,918 crore has been invested in this section, excluding land. The opening of this section will benefit various industries in Rewari-Manesar, Phulera, Narnaul as well as Kishangarh areas of Rajasthan and Haryana. Additionally, the CONCOR container depot at Kathwas will also be included DFC map and it will also get an advantage in terms of faster throughput. Some major highlights of this section are as follows:

Double stack containers and also, double line electric track to undertake higher haulage at higher speeds

Utilization of automated New Track Construction machine with single day track laying record of more than 3 km

Utilization of more powerful locomotives of 7000 kW (9000 HP) CO-CO six axles

7.4 metre high Over Head Equipment for double stack container movement on flat wagons

For safe and efficient operation, Train Protection and Warning System has been used

Full elimination of road crossing

Connecting Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and Multi Modal Logistic Hubs

Conservation of water through rainwater harvesting in all stations and Road Under Bridges

Using of latest technology for reducing energy consumption

Recycling and Reusing; Construction materials as well as Waste management

Section developed as Energy Efficient Green Transportation with reduced GHG emissions with respect to freight transportation by existing road and rail system

Section to have exclusive operation for freight trains

After operating Track Recording Car of RDSO last year in October and Oscillation trials of BOXNS Wagons at 110 km per hour, trials are being conducted on the DFCCIL tracks. These wagons boast a Tare weight of 19.85 ton and a carrying capacity of 80.15 ton. Compared to the wagons that are currently being used on Indian Railways, these wagons have 14 per cent more weight carrying capacity. The DFCs are well placed to utilize the carrying capacity of these wagons. At present, the freight trains of Indian Railways can carry 61 to 71 ton weight per wagon at a speed of around 60 km per hour. The newer wagons are capable to carry weights up to 81 ton per wagon at a speed of around 100 km per hour. The newer wagons are modern as well as safer too.