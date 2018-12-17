Infra boost! Electrification on Indian Railways Sarai Rohilla to Gurgaon-Rewadi section to be completed soon

The overhead electrification work on the 78-km long stretch is likely to get over by January 19, next year.

Electrification in Indian Railways! Giving a boost to railway infrastructure, soon, electrification work will be completed on a 78-km long railway section, connecting Sarai Rohilla to Gurgaon and Rewadi. According to a tweet shared by Lok Sabha Member, Rao Inderjit Singh, the overhead electrification work on the 78-km long stretch is likely to get over by January 19, next year. The electrification work on this section is being done at a cost of Rs 593 crore, the minister informed. According to the minister, who represents Gurgaon in Haryana, soon an electric locomotive-hauled train will run from Sarai Rohilla to Ahmedabad via Gurgaon and Rewadi section. The eco-friendly step by Indian Railways is also likely to reduce pollution significantly, the tweet said.

In the month of September, PM Narendra Modi-led Cabinet approved the electrification of the remaining 13,675 km of tracks. The project, which is a part of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s ‘Mission 100% electrification’ initiative, aims to make the railway network more eco-friendly by providing faster as well as smoother passenger and freight movement on the expanding network. Minister of State for Railways Manoj Gohain has said that after the electrification of lines across the Indian Railways’ network is completed, the national transporter will save around Rs 13,000 crore per annum in fuel bill. Also, it will reduce carbon emissions by around 3.4 million tonnes a year, he said.

Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani recently said that 50 per cent of the electrification work has been completed already. Now, the aim is to complete 6,000 km stretch more in 2018-2019, an added 7,000 km stretch in 2019-2020 and 10,500 km each in the next two years, Lohani said.

Last month, Lohani was quoted saying that the national transporter is looking to step up track-related work to 12,000 km in the next financial year compared to 5,300 km, that was carried out in 2016-2017. During 2017-2018, the number of train accidents registered is 30 per cent less than the figure recorded in 2016-2017. Moreover, fatalities caused due to accidents came down from 238 to 57. The declining trend could also be witnessed in 2018-2019, from the month of April to September, which saw 34 accidents and 21 deaths.