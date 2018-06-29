Indore-Veraval Mahamana Express all set to flag-off by Sumitra Mahajan; check schedule, stations of new train

The Indore-Veraval Mahamana Express train is being flagged off today by Speaker of Lok Sabha, Sumitra Mahajan from Indore railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

Indore-Veraval Mahamana Express: Big news for pilgrims! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is all set to introduce a new Mahamana Express train service between Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and Gujarat’s Veraval. The new swanky train service will benefit passengers, especially pilgrims, visiting the holy destinations of Mahakal and Omkareshwar, which are situated in Madhya Pradesh as well Somnath, located in Gujarat. The train, which has been named Indore-Veraval Mahamana Express train is being flagged off today (June 29, 2018) by Speaker of Lok Sabha, Sumitra Mahajan from Indore railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

According to a press release, issued by Western Railway, today, train number 09320 Indore-Veraval Mahamana Express will run as a special inaugural train at 5:00 PM. The train will reach Veraval, the next day (June 30, 2018) at 1:30 PM. Similarly, in the return direction, train number 09319 Veraval- Indore Mahamana Express will leave at 6:30 PM from Veraval on June 30, 2018. The train will reach Indore, the next day at 1:45 PM.

However, in its regular run, train number 19320 Indore- Veraval Mahamana Express, which is a weekly train service, will depart from Indore every Tuesday. The train will depart from Indore at 10:25 PM in order to reach Veraval the next day at 6:05 PM. Similarly, in the return direction, train number 19319 Veraval- Indore Mahanama Express, will depart from Veraval every Thursday. The train will depart from Veraval at 8:45 AM in order to reach Indore the next day at 4:55 AM. Regular train services will commence from Indore with effect from July 3, 2018, and from Veraval with effect from July 5, 2018. Bookings for 19320/19 Indore-Veraval-Indore Mahamana Express will begin from June 29 on the IRCTC website and all passenger reservation centres.

The Indore-Veraval Mahamana Express train will consist of AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier, Sleeper class as well as General class coaches. En route, the train service will halt at Dewas, Ujjain, Ratlam, Godhra, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Wankaner and Rajkot railway stations. The first Mahamana Express was flagged off by PM Narendra Modi in 2016. The Mahamana Express train is part of Indian Railways retrofitment project, under which the coaches of the train are revamped to introduce more passenger-friendly comforts such as cushioned seats, more mobile and laptop charging points, modular toilets, aesthetic interiors etc.