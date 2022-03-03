Indo-Sri Lankan Cooperation gets a boost! Indian Railways ‘Make in India’ DEMU coaches flagged off from ICF

According to Jardosh, these DEMU coaches will further strengthen Indo – Sri Lankan relationship and will also encourage domestic manufacturing.

Strengthening of Indo-Sri Lankan Cooperation: Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh recently flagged off DEMU coaches at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, manufactured for the neighbouring country Sri Lanka. The minister at the flagging off event said she is proud to flag off DEMU train coaches to Sri Lanka from ICF Chennai and witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make In India’ fulfilled by Indian Railways. According to Jardosh, these DEMU coaches will further strengthen Indo – Sri Lankan relationship and will also encourage domestic manufacturing.

The minister also interacted with the staff of Integral Coach Factory, Chennai and congratulated and appreciated them for working tirelessly to take forward PM Modi’s vision for the country and the national transporter. The Minister of State for Railways visited the Southern Railway zone on 2 March 2022 and held a high level review meeting with A.K. Agarwal, General Manager, Southern Railways and ICF B.G. Mallya, Additional General Manager, Principal Heads of Departments as well as other Senior Officials of the zonal railway. Southern Railways General Manager briefed the minister about the status of various safety, infrastructural as well as passenger amenity works.

In the meeting, Jardosh elaborately discussed the o­ngoing capacity augmentation as well as suggested proactive measures in order to improve passenger amenities at railway stations over the jurisdiction of Southern Railways. Besides, the Minister of State for Railways reviewed the progress of installation of CCTV cameras under Nirbhaya Scheme as well as Video Surveillance System (VSS) at Southern Railways’ stations. Jardosh also suggested the zonal railway to explore the avenues of rail transportation of textile products from major textile cities. Moreover, in the meeting, a power point presentation was made appraising the Minister of State for Railways o­n the performance of the Southern Railway zone in the current financial year.