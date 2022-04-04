Indo-Nepal railway connectivity gets a boost! Train services inaugurated between Jaynagar and Kurtha

Indo-Nepal rail connectivity gets a boost as railway passenger service starts between newly gauged converted Jaynagar and Kurtha! In a move to strengthen the Indo – Nepal connectivity, and enhance trade and commerce activities, the governments of India and Nepal commissioned the Jaynagar (Bihar, India) – Kurtha (Nepal) section of the rail link. This rail route, which will strengthen connectivity between the two countries, is promoting religious tourism as well as establishing rail connectivity between Mithilanchal in India and Janakpur Dham in Nepal, according to Indian Railways. The Nepal government has formed Nepal Railway Company Limited (NRCL) which has been given the onus of operations and maintenance of train services and the Railway system in the Jaynagar-Kurtha section. The NRCL has awarded the contract for starting train operations in Jayanagar-Kurtha to the Konkan Railway zone.

Konkan Railways has delivered two 5 Car DEMU Train sets to NRCL as well as commenced the operationalization of the cross-border railway link from 02 April 2022 after the inaugural run on this section. The initial passenger operations will start with two 5 Car DEMU Train sets which have been supplied by the Konkan Railway zone to the Nepal government against the contract of supply awarded to KRCL with funding provided by the Nepal Government. These rakes are developed by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai and have various modern features.

Each 5 car DEMU train set has 1600 HP propulsion as well as other advanced features such as one AC coach, microprocessor-based AC-AC traction, electronic fuel injection, pneumatic suspension as well as toilets. The Nepal Government finalized the color scheme of these trains based on the Nepal National flag. The NRCL has engaged Konkan Railways, for initial hand-holding as well as to provide Operations and Maintenance support for a period of one year. The Konkan Railway, as part of this agreement, will undertake these train sets’ operations and maintenance, provide training to the staff of Nepal Railway, supply 26 expert manpower and minimum equipment, create basic systems for Rail Operations as well as provide technical support for maintenance of railway track and signalling systems.