Indo-Bangladesh rail link project: Indian Railways develops new station building and running room in Haldibari

New Indian Railways station building and running room in Haldibari: Indian Railways opens a new station building and a running room in Haldibari, West Bengal! Recently, Piyush Goyal-chaired Railway Ministry shared some mesmerizing pictures of the newly constructed station building and running room in Haldibari, which is a part of Indo-Bangladesh railway link project. The new station building, as well as the new running room, is giving a majestic and beautiful look to the border town, the ministry stated in a recent tweet. It is being expected that the Indo-Bangladesh railway link via Haldibari in the state of West Bengal will provide socio-economic development to this small town through international goods transhipment.

According to details shared by the Northeast Frontier Railway zone, for the development of the station building in Haldibari, an estimated cost of Rs 1,28,83,626 has been spent. The plinth area of the station building is 1261 sq m. The work on this station building started in September 2018 and the work completed in October 2019. On the other hand, the running room in Haldibari has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 48,63,288. The plinth area of the running room is 476 sq m. The work on the running room started in November 2018 and the work completed in August 2019.

In November 2019, the Railway Minister in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha stated that various railway projects have been taken up between India and Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar. According to Goyal, there are two rail connectivity projects between India and Bangladesh- Agartala in India to Akhuara in Bangladesh, Haldibari in India to Chilhati in Bangladesh besides the existing four links, Gede in India to Darshana in Bangladesh, Petrapole in India to Benapole in Bangladesh, Singhabad in India to Rohanpur in Bangladesh and Radhikapur in India to Birol in Bangladesh.