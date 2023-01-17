India’s longest railway viaduct to soon be complete in Madhya Pradesh: Here’s all you need to know

The Katni Railway Grade Separator will be one of the longest railway viaducts in India, according to the Ministry of Railways.

Before we begin with the news, let’s understand what a viaduct is. Well, it is a kind of long bridge or a series of long bridges which lets a train cross over water, road or valleys.

Several reports suggest that the railway viaduct’s construction in Madhya Pradesh started in 2020 and is all set to be completed by 2024.

According to the Ministry of Railways, by making this viaduct, congestion for both freight cars and passenger trains will be eased from Singrauli to Bina.

This project will also enhance the operations of freight and passenger trains.

About Katni Railway Grade Separator

The project will span 33.37 km. It has already had a physical process of 54 per cent. As per the video shared by the Ministry of Railways, the estimated cost for the project is Rs 1,248 crore.

The viaduct will apparently be three times longer than the viaduct in Kerala.

Reports suggest that the bridge will benefit both goods and passenger trains and will pass over Katni Yard to connect with the Bina line. The viaduct will consist of eight rail-over bridges which be on two existing rail routes. Other than this, the viaduct will also have six other bridges which will be built over rivers.

The contract for constructing the viaduct has been given to L&T.

