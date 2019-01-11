India’s first railway university: Modi-led Cabinet clears post of VC for National Rail and Transport Institute

The country’s first rail and transportation university had started two fully residential undergraduate courses from 5 September 2018 onwards. (image: National Rail and Transport Institute website)

India’s first railway and transportation university, National Rail and Transport Institute (NRTI), will soon get a Vice Chancellor! Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Union Cabinet approved the creation of the post of Vice Chancellor for NRTI, located in Vadodara in Gujarat. The position of Vice-Chancellor will be that of the Principal Executive Officer of the institution. He/she will exercise general supervision and will also have control over the affairs of the institution. According to a press release issued by the Cabinet, the main responsibility of the Vice Chancellor will include implementation of the decisions of all the authorities of the Institution, deemed to be University for rail and transportation.

The country’s first rail and transportation university had started two fully residential undergraduate courses from 5 September 2018 onwards, namely, Bachelor of Science in Transportation Technology and DBA in Transportation Management. The undergraduate courses, which are three year degree programs have interdisciplinary curriculum, benchmarked with world’s leading institutions, consisting of foundation, core as well as elective courses. For its first batch, the institute took as many as 103 students from 20 states of the country.

According to the press release, the rail and transportation institute seeks to forge collaboration with leading international institutions in the areas of faculty and student exchange as well as joint research. So far, the NRTI has signed Memorandum of Agreement with the University of California, Berkeley; Cornell University, USA; MIIT, Moscow, and St. Petersburg Transport University, Russia.

The NRTI, which has been set up under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, is focused on education related to transport, multidisciplinary research as well as training. Under the de Novo category in 2018, the institute has been established as a Deemed to be University in order to create a resource pool of best-in-class professionals for the country’s railway and transportation sector, the report stated. Interestingly, the NRTI is the country’s first railway university and only third such university in the world after Russia and China.