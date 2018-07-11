Gatimaan Express, Indian Railways fastest train, set for swanky upgrade! Travel Delhi-Agra @160 kmph in luxury

Financial Express Online learns that Gatimaan Express is one of the trains that has been chosen for a facelift under Operation Swarn and the semi-high speed train is likely to be upgraded by end of August.

Gatimaan Express, Indian Railways’ fastest train, is all set to get ‘swankier’ under the national transporter’s ‘Operation Swarn’. For the Delhi-Agra stretch, Gatimaan Express runs at a speed at 160 kmph, which is the highest for any train on the Indian Railways network. Financial Express Online learns that Gatimaan Express is one of the trains that has been chosen for a facelift under Operation Swarn and the semi-high speed train is likely to be upgraded by end of August this year. A railway official involved in the project told FE Online that the target for upgrading Gatimaan Express is August 31, 2018. Operation Swarn involves upgrading several Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express trains to what Indian Railways has described as ‘Gold Standard’ at a cost of Rs 50 lakh per rake.

“Gatimaan Express is a Shatabdi-like chair car train. Since it was introduced in April 2016, its rake is relatively new and also of better quality,” the official told FE Online. Under Operation Swarn, Indian Railways has identified 10 parameters such as onboard cleanliness, passenger comfort, punctuality, modular toilets, swanky interiors, onboard entertainment etc. for upgrade. Gatimaan Express already offers several comforts for passengers apart from the speed factor. From an interesting cuisine to WiFi and flight-like stewards and hostesses.

So, what can Gatimaan Express passengers look forward to? Financial Express Digital brings you exclusive details:

1. The entire interior area of the Gatimaan Express, from the doorway to the cabin, will get anti-graffito vinyl wrapping! The move is part of Indian Railways aim to keep trains clean. The colour scheme for the vinyl wrapping has not been finalised yet.

2. One of the bigger upgrades will come in the toilets – something that passengers on Indian Railways trains often complain about. The flooring of the toilets will be changed to epoxy so that there is no water retention. The flush system will be changed to a two-stage one and each time a passenger flushes, an aroma will be released. This step is being taken to ensure more effective flushing and also avoid stink.

3. The toilets will also get modern soap dispensers, sanitary pad dispensers and better taps.

4. A cleaning schedule for the toilets will be decided and a paper detailing the same will be put up on the toilet doors.

5. The cabin area will get LED-back lit image hangings to enhance the overall interior look of the train.

6. The exterior of the train will get a paint-touch up wherever required. Additionally, the anti graffitti vinyl wrapping will also be used for the exterior.

Initially Gatimaan Express train was launched between Delhi and Agra, taking around 100 minutes between the two cities. However, in April this year its run was extended to Jhansi as well. For the stretch from Agra to Jhansi via Gwalior, the train’s speed is reduced to 130 kmph, keeping in mind the track condition. Gatimaan Express departs from Delhi’s Hazrat Nizammuddin station at 8:10 AM every morning (except Friday) and reaches Agra between 9:50-9:55 AM. The train reaches Gwalior at 11:16 AM and Jhansi at 12:35 PM. On its return journey, the premium Gatimaan Express leaves Jhansi at 3:05 PM, arriving in Gwalior at 4:05 PM and and Agra at 5:45 PM. The train reaches Delhi at 7:30 PM. With the facelift under Operation Swarn, Indian Railways hopes to attract even more tourists to its premium train service.