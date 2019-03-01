India’s 1st vertical lift Pamban bridge, Indian Railways line to Ram Setu! PM Modi to lay foundation stones

PM Modi will today lay the foundation stone of two very important Indian Railways projects in Tamil Nadu.

Indian Railways link to Ram Setu! Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today lay the foundation stone of two very important Indian Railways projects in Tamil Nadu. The first is the Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi railway line which will provide tourists and pilgrims with much-needed connectivity to Dhanushkodi town. Dhanushkodi is the starting point of Ram Setu, said to be a Hindu pilgrimage point. The other big project will be Indian Railways first vertical lift bridge over the sea, also being called the new Pamban bridge.

The railway connectivity between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi will be restored with a 17.20 km stretch. The project will be developed at a cost of Rs 208 crore. The Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi rail line is likely to benefit several tourists visiting the popular tourist destination. The section will also be equipped with modern signalling equipment, electronic interlocking facilities, as many as 31 minor bridges and 10 road over bridges. In the new Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi section, there will be 3 halt railway stations. Moreover, the railway stations will be developed with all the facilities in order to promote tourism in this sector including running of special tourist trains to this destination.

Historically, Dhanushkodi, which refers to ‘Bow’s end’ in Tamil language, is a village located at the southern tip of Rameswaram Island. It was once a flourishing tourist as well as a pilgrimage centre. A railway line used to provide connectivity between Pamban on Chennai – Rameswaram line and Dhanushkodi. Also, Dhanushkodi was connected to Talaimannar in Sri Lanka with a popular ferry service. However, in 1964 a train from Pamban with 115 passengers was hit by a massive tidal wave and drowned.

The other project for which PM Modi will lay the foundation stone, is the new Pamban bridge which will be 2.05 kilometres long and cost Rs 250 crore. The bridge will have 100 spans of 18.3 metre steel girder as well as one navigational span of 72.5 metre. The viaduct will be suitable for double railway line. The viaduct will be 3.0 metre higher than the existing bridge. The navigational air clearance will be of 22.0 metre above the sea level. Also, full horizontal width of 72.5 metre will be available for navigation because of the vertical lift. At present, a manual operation for control of movement of trains exists. The new Pamban bridge will have electro-mechanical controlled systems.

Commissioned in 1914, the Pamban cantilever bridge has served over 104 years which is much more than its codal life. With less residual life years, Indian Railways has been proposed to redevelop the bridge, using cutting edge-edge technologies. According to Indian Railways, it is suitable for double line including navigational lift span parallel to the existing bridge.