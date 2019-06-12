India’s 1st railway university, NRTI, opens admissions for 2019-2020; how to apply, eligibility, entrance date

Indian Railways' National Rail and Transportation Institute: Apart from hiring lakhs of people, Indian Railways is stepping up focus on transport-related education courses with India's first railway university. Admissions for the Academic Year 2019-2020 have opened. The National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), a deemed-to-be university in Vadodara established in 2018 is offering two undergraduate programmes - BBA in Transportation Management and BSc in Transportation Technology. Candidates from all streams (10+2 with Math) are eligible to apply for the BBA course, while candidates from Science stream (10+2 with Math) can apply for the BSc course. However, applicants require at least 55% marks (50% for OBC\/SC\/ST) on their 10+2 Board examination and must be below the age of 25 years as on August 1, 2019. The entrance test will be conducted on June 30, 2019, and will be administered at 25 locations across the country. To apply for these courses, candidates will first have to fill the application form, pay the application fee and register for the entrance test online. To enrol, one can visit nrti.edu.in. The last date to apply for the courses is June 15, 2019. The selection of candidates will be based on entrance test result ranking. The NRTI commenced operations in 2018-19 with the first batch of 100 undergraduate students. The institute, which provides an opportunity for project-based learning at railway establishments, incorporates 21st-century skills including communication, critical thinking and collaboration. The institute includes a fully residential programme with a modern hostel for boys and girls. The institute also offers financial aid, up to 100% tuition and 50% hostel fee waiver for eligible students. The NRTI is India's first such university that is focussed on transport-related education, multidisciplinary research as well as training. The institute has been particularly set up to create a resource pool of best-in-class professionals for the transportation and railway sector. The institute has also collaborated with various foreign universities such as Cornell University, the University of California Berkeley in USA, Russia University of Transport (MIIT), Moscow and St. Petersburg State Transport University in Russia.