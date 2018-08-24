India’s 1st Railway University in Vadodara set to open! Know about the project which is PM Modi’s brainchild

The Vice-Chancellor of the university is the Chairman of the Railway Board, Ashwani Lohani.

Railway University in Vadodara: India’s very first Railway University at Vadodara in Gujarat, which is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set to begin classes on Teachers’ Day next month i.e., on September 5, 2018. According to an IE report, 103 students have already been shortlisted for the two undergraduate courses, which will be offered by the university in the first year. Out of the selected candidates, there are 17 girls for whom there is a separate hostel. The two undergraduate courses are a Bachelor of Business Administration in Transport Management and a Bachelor of Science in Transportation Technology. The selected candidates will arrive at the university for the formal inauguration by September 4, while the classes will start the next day.

The building of the railway university has been designed on the lines of Pratap Vilas Palace of the erstwhile Gaekwad state. Interestingly, the National Academy of Indian Railways is also situated in the same campus. Till the time the greenfield campus for the university comes up, both the institutions will run from this campus. For the building of the greenfield campus, Indian Railways has identified a 100-acre plot in Vadodara and is in talks with the government of Gujarat to acquire it.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university is the Chairman of the Railway Board, Ashwani Lohani. For academics, the university will get visiting faculty from the likes of XLRI School of Management and Indian Business School, Hyderabad, among others. The inaugural batch has been given a 50% scholarship in the annual course fee of Rs 75,000 by the government. Without the scholarship, the fee is Rs 91,000 for one year, including all charges.

The railway university was announced in the first Railway Budget of the Modi government in the year 2014. However, the development picked up only in the last few months, the report stated.