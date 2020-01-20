Indian Railways zone signs MOU with State Bank of India for doorstep banking to collect earnings directly

With the new system, all the railway stations of the SCR zone will have a uniform cash remittance mechanism

Indian Railways’ and State Bank of India’s tie up! The South Central Railway (SCR) zone of Indian Railways has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SBI or State Bank of India for “doorstep banking” that will enable direct collection of earnings. The MoU will coverall the 585 railway stations of the zone. The MOU was signed on January 13, 2020 by the SCR zone and the SBI officials in Secunderabad. According to the MOU, the direct pick up of cash from all the railway stations under the SCR zone dispenses with the complex as well as tedious step of movement of cash earnings through the ‘cash safes’ by trains. This doorstep banking system will allow an easier and hassle free collection of traffic earnings by the SBI and will also allow remittance into the government account, by avoiding delay in transmission of the cash earnings.

CH Rakesh, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), South Central Railways told Financial Express Online that the MOU was signed by Dr B.S.Christopher, Chief Commercial Manager, Freight Services, J.Meghanath, Financial Advisor & Chief Accounts Officer, Traffic on behalf of the SCR zone along with Surendra Nayak, Deputy General Manager, Digital and Transaction Banking Unit, SBI, Hyderabad. According to the SCR zone, the major benefits are of the MOU are as follows:

All the railway stations of the zone will have a uniform cash remittance mechanism.

The real time information of the cash earnings being deposited by different railway stations of the zone will help in better accountability and supervision

The unwanted accumulation of cash will be avoided at the railway stations.

It will enable a smart way of remittance of the station earnings.

Before the MoU was signed, the earnings generated at the smaller railway stations of the zone every day, were being manually sent with the guard of the nominated trains. However, in the case of the major railway stations, earnings were being remitted by the specific commercial supervisor at the nominated nearest banks, which ensured that the security escorts from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel accompany the official.

This procedure which was existing, held more scope for the delay in remittances of cash due to various factors such as holidays and the availability of manpower. Now, the newly introduced smart facility of doorstep banking will do away with the difficulties faced earlier and will increase the pace of the financial transactions. It is also a step towards the digitization of remittance of Indian Railways’ cash earnings.