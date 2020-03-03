Indian Railways zone opens health checkup kiosks for passengers at 5 stations in Hubballi division! Details

Health checkup kiosks have opened at 5 stations in Hubballi division

Indian Railways opens new health checkup kiosks at five more railways stations across the network! The South Western Railways (SWR) zone of Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has set up new health checkup kiosks at five railway stations under the Hubballi Division in the state of Karnataka. These health kiosks have been opened for improving passenger experience at the railways stations and also to provide crucial amenities, in times of emergencies. According to the South Western Railway zone, new health checkup kiosks have been set up at the Belagavi, Ballari, Dharwad, Vasco da Gama and the Hosapete railway stations for the benefit of passengers. The initiative of opening health checkup kiosks at railway stations are a part of the non-fare revenue program of the Railway Ministry.

Earlier, in the month of January 2020, one such health kiosk was opened at the Hubballi railway station and received a good response from passengers. The health check up kiosk which is named as the Pulse Active Station consists of a smart kiosk, based on a network of the internet of things (IOT), which will generate a report on 21 body parameters and also, the risk indicators of lifestyle diseases.

The body parameters include physical dimensions such as weight, BMI, height as well as cardiac health parameters such as SPO2 and pulse rate with body composition analysis for the body fat percentage, blood pressure, muscle and bone strength and body water content, mineral content. The lifestyle disease indicators include osteoarthritis, diabetes, cardiac issues and similar such issues. The basic tests for wellness along with the other health parameters can be conducted at the health checkup kiosk starting from an amount of Rs 50 to Rs 100, depending upon the kind of test chosen by the user.

A.K. Singh, General Manager, South Western Railway zone was quoted saying in a release that passengers can undergo these important tests at the health kiosks, while waiting at the stations to board trains. The basic health reports can be obtained by these health kiosks and if people notice any abnormality or deviation in the health parameters, then they can consult doctors for a further course of action.