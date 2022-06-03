Indian Railways writes to West Bengal CM, claims not informed of inauguration of Kamarkundu rail bridge

The Eastern Railway zone of Indian Railways has written to the state government of West Bengal over not being informed of the proposed inauguration of a rail over bridge at Kamarkundu in Hooghly district by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, for the development of which it spent the lion’s share, a railway official was quoted saying in a PTI report. On Friday at 3 PM, the West Bengal CM is scheduled to inaugurate the Kamarkundu rail over bridge from Bajemelia in Singur block, according to a senior official of the Hooghly district. Arrangements have already been made for the programme, the official said.

According to a railway official, the Eastern Railway zone has provided Rs 26.7 crore of the total Rs 44.86 crore cost of the project, while the West Bengal state government’s share was Rs 18.16 crore. The Eastern Railways’ share for the rail over bridge at Kamarkundu in Hoogly district is 60 per cent, while that of the West Bengal government is 40 per cent, he said. The official said that the Eastern Railway has written to the West Bengal government over the zone not being informed of the proposed inauguration of the rail over bridge, the length of which is nearly a kilometre. Earlier, the Eastern Railway zone had written to the West Bengal government proposing a date for the inauguration of the rail over bridge but had been informed that the CM would be part of the programme, he said.

Meanwhile, a statement has been issued by the Eastern Railway zone saying that for the convenience of the railway passengers as well as to facilitate the booking of train tickets for the ensuing Puja festivals 2022, all Satellite Reservation Offices over Howrah Division will remain open for the public o­n these Sundays i.e. 05 June 2022, 12 June 2022, 19 June 2022, 26 June 2022 and 03 July 2022 (only morning shift).