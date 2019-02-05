Indian Railways won’t have jamadars or chowkidars anymore, and it’s a welcome move!

The national transporter, which is also the country's largest and one of the oldest employers has decided to abolish the remnants of its colonial past by changing the way it designates its lakhs of employees.

The change in designation will not entail a change in the existing responsibilities and duties, appointment procedure, eligibility conditions prescribed, pay level.

Indian Railways ends the age-old practice of calling cleanliness and other related jobs related workers as jamadars or safaiwalas in the railway network! From now on, they will be called Assistants and Housekeeping Assistants respectively. Similarly, there are no more Chowkidars, Peons, Dhobis, Hamals, Bhistys, Cleaners, Khalasis, Cooks, Waiters or even Porters as they all will now be called Assistants, differentiated only by their departments, according to an IE report. The national transporter, which is also the country’s largest and one of the oldest employers has decided to abolish the remnants of its colonial past by changing the way it designates its lakhs of employees. Following internal deliberations and consultations with recognized workers’ unions, the decision was taken by the Railway Board and a notification was also circulated last month regarding this.

According to the report, officials while making the list found that some of these designations were as old as the organisation that was founded in the year 1853, even though some jobs have evolved over the time. According to the notification issued by the Railway Board, however, the change in designation will not entail a change in the existing responsibilities and duties, appointment procedure, eligibility conditions prescribed, pay level. The Secretary General of All Indian Railwaymen’s Federation, Shiv Gopal Mishra was quoted in the report saying that there was dissatisfaction among workers as many of them felt that some of these designations were demeaning in this age. Also, many workers felt that these designations were based on jobs that do not even exist now and also that this is about dignity, he added.

Track maintenance and safety are the only departments in Indian Railways where revised designations still identify the specific nature of the jobs. Therefore, Pointsman remains Pointsman, Trolleyman is Assistant (Trolley Operating). The Railway Board officials said that in the past, the designations of Group D (now Level 1) posts were meant to align with the jobs involved and termed it “a colonial hangover”. They further said that in the Sixth Pay Commission, the entry level pay bands of these posts had been merged into a single band and in the Seventh Pay Commission, it was again termed Level 1. Also, workers were demanding uniformity in designations, an official added.

