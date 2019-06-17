Indian Railways withdraws new proposal to provide head and foot massage services in trains

Indian Railways withdraws proposal to introduce head and foot massage services: After its recent proposal to introduce head, neck and foot massage services in trains drawing criticism, the Western Railways zone has decided to withdraw the proposal. According to a recent press release issued by the Western Railway authorities, the proposal for the introduction of head and foot massage services to be provided in trains originating from the city of Indore was initiated by the Ratlam Division of the railway zone. As soon as the same proposal came to the light of higher authorities of the Western Railways zone, the proposal for starting the massage services in trains was withdrawn. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani had written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal criticizing the proposed move, calling it against the "Indian culture". \u201cIs providing these kind of services in front of women in accordance with the principles of Indian culture?" Lalwani had asked in his letter to the Railway Minister. It is not yet clear whether the decision to withdraw the proposal was a reaction to the letter. Indian Railways had been hoping to generate additional revenue of Rs 20 lakh annually. Now, the Western Railways zone, in its endeavour to provide comfortable and safe services to its passengers, has invited suggestions regarding other required passenger amenities in its trains. The authorities have also been apprised of the other various suggestions given by the representatives. Earlier this month, the Ratlam Division had issued a letter for the provision of head and foot massage facilities to railway passengers in as many as 39 trains originating from the Indore railway station under the New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) policy. According to the details, the massage service was supposed to start in the next 15-20 days, but the service was not to be available during the night hours, that is from 22:00 PM to 6:00 AM. According to the details of the rate list of massage services, the Gold massage using any non-sticky oil for around 15-20 minutes was rated at Rs 100. The Diamond massage using any essential oil, cream or wipes for around 15-20 minutes was rated at Rs 200, while the Platinum massage with any argan oil, cream and wipes for around 15-20 minutes was rated at Rs 300.