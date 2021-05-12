Indian Railways’ Western zone transports 8 million tonnes goods from April 1 to May 10; details

The Western Railway zone has run 98 parcel trains between 1 April 2021 and 10 May 2021 to transport essential items to various parts of India.

In a bid to keep the supply of essential commodities moving, Indian Railways’ freight and parcel special trains have been traversing across the country continuously. In continuation to this, the Western Railway zone has run 98 parcel trains between 1 April 2021 and 10 May 2021 to transport essential items to various parts of India. The loading in goods trains, during this period, recorded 8 million tonnes as compared to 5.22 million tonnes in the last year’s corresponding period, which is an increase of 53.26 per cent. According to a press release issued by Western Railways, from 1 April to 10 May, the zone through its various parcel special trains has transported items weighing more than 36 thousand tonnes, which included agricultural produce, milk, medical equipment, medicines, fish, etc.

According to the zonal railways, the revenue generated through this transportation of essential items has been around Rs 12.44 crore. As many as 20 milk special trains were operated by the Western Railways, with a load of more than 14 thousand tonnes and 100 per cent utilization of the wagons. Similarly, to transport essential commodities, 23 COVID-19 special parcel trains were also run with a load of about 4593 tonnes. In addition to this, as many as 17 indented rakes carrying 8814 tonnes were operated with 100 per cent utilization. During this period, 38 Kisan Rail trains with load of around 8733 tonnes have also been operated from various divisions in a bid to help the farmers find new markets for their agricultural produce as well as for its economical and fast transportation.

Between 1 April and 10 May, a total of 3837 rakes of goods trains have been run by the railway zone, carrying 8 million tonnes of essential supplies. As many as 8464 freight trains were interchanged with other railway zones, in which 39,413 number of trains were handed over and 39,270 number of trains were taken over at various interchange points. To encourage existing and probable freight customers to transport their goods through Indian Railways with the incentives introduced by the Railway Board for quick, economical, bulk and reliable transportation of their items, Business Development Units (BDUs) are in constant contact with them, the Western Railway zone added.