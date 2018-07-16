Indian Railways’ Vijayawada Railway Junction set for Rs 40 crore revamp and renovation

For the development work of the railway station, Indian Railways is likely to shell out Rs 40 crore.

Vijayawada Railway Junction: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is all set to give Vijayawada Railway Junction station a new look! For the development work of the railway station, Indian Railways is likely to shell out Rs 40 crore. Vijayawada divisional railway manager R Dhananjayulu was quoted in a TOI report saying that, the railways is planning to build another foot over bridge between platforms 1 and 10. Also, the Vijayawada railway station will be provided with an additional set of escalators, the divisional railway manager stated. With over 150 trains on an average transiting the station daily, Vijayawada Railway Junction is the third busiest junction in Indian Railways.

According to R Dhananjayulu, although all platforms have one escalator each, the railways has decided to provide another set of escalators in order to help passengers coming from different entrances to have quicker access to other railway platforms. Similarly, for passenger convenience, extra lifts will be built. The divisional railway manager also said that under the budget, the railways is also focusing on renovating retiring rooms for the railway staff as well as face-lifting the entrances.

At the platform 10 entrance area at Gandhi Hillside, another parking lot is going to be developed. In order to decongest some of the traffic passing through Vijayawada, Indian Railways will develop Rayanapadu Junction as a satellite station. The report also stated that some of the trains would be diverted to Rayanapadu Junction and officials are looking to join hands with APSRTC to have special bus services to Vijayawada Railway Junction. According to Dhananjayulu, the railways is looking to streamline the traffic near Vijayawada railway station. Around 1,000 buses transit the station premises and the railways would be doing some changes in order to ease the traffic flow, Dhananjayulu added.

The report added that a railway underpass would soon come up near Rayanapadu and the railway division is also planning to develop another underpass at Madhura Nagar area. According to Dhananjayulu, in the first quarter of 2018-19 financial year, the Vijayawada Railway Division has set an unprecedented record by witnessing 40% revenue growth. The divisional railway manager also informed that there has been 8% growth in passenger earnings. Also, due to the cargo exports that have been going well at Kakinada and Krishnapatnam port, the bulk of the profit, which comes from freight trains has increased, Dhananjayulu added.

Indian Railways under its railway stations redevelopment initiative has decided to convert 90 railway stations into world-class ‘airport-like’ transit hubs by providing many modern facilities including WiFi facility, CCTV cameras, renovation of the station buildings, LED lights, water ATMs, modular water kiosks, escalators, lifts, modular catering kiosks, stainless steel benches etc. Apart from these modern facilities, waiting rooms, waiting halls, retiring rooms, wash rooms of the railway stations will be improved as well. Additionally, the national transporter also aims to renovate over 600 major railway stations across the nation.