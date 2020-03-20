Indian Railways’ Vidyasagar station beautified! New amenities and facilities introduced; details

The newly upgraded railway station now boasts a new makeover with many passenger-friendly amenities and facilities.

Indian Railways’ Vidyasagar railway station revamped! Many railway stations across the Indian Railways network are getting revamped and upgraded under Railway Ministry’s station beautification and redevelopment initiative. Recently, the Vidyasagar railway station which falls under the jurisdiction of the Asansol Division of Eastern Railway zone has undergone massive redevelopment. The newly upgraded railway station now boasts a new makeover with many passenger-friendly amenities and facilities. According to details shared by an Eastern Railway official, a newly built station building façade as well as a circulating area and new booking office was recently inaugurated.

According to the Eastern Railway zone, the newly built station façade and the circulating area at Vidyasagar railway station will make the station ambience more beautiful and aesthetic, full of natural beauty with decorative plantation. Also, this will provide a wider area for easy movement of traffic and railway passengers. The railway zone further stated that the new booking office at the railway station will provide easier access to passengers for getting their train journey tickets.

The newly built station façade and the circulating area at Vidyasagar railway station will make the station ambiance more beautiful and aesthetic.

Under the station redevelopment and beautification initiative of Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry, many railway stations across India have been upgraded and revamped over the last few months. All these railway stations have been beautified as well as equipped with many new modern features for passengers’ comfort and convenience.

Some of the railway stations, which have been beautified and redeveloped under this plan are Haridwar Junction, Patna Junction, New Tinsukia Junction, Rangiya Junction, Wardha Junction, New Delhi railway station (NDLS), Dimapur, Dehradun, Warangal, Sabarmati, Anugrah Narayan Road, Chhayapuri, Agartala, Sainagar Shirdi railway stations among many others. Apart from this initiative, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under Railway Ministry is also working towards transforming many railway stations across the country into swanky airport-like hubs, including Habibganj station and Gandhinagar station.