Indian Railways gets a ‘Make in India’ bonanza! PM Modi to launch 3 big projects this month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch at least three new Indian Railways ‘Make in India’ projects

Indian Railways goes whole hog on ‘Make in India’! Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch at least three new Indian Railways ‘Make in India’ projects in the coming weeks. Ahead of this massive launch, the different zonal railway networks have also been asked to prepare their major achievements within a month so that the projects can be presented in a systematic manner, reported PTI. From flagging off the all-new engine-less Vande Bharat Express to Indian Railways’ first diesel locomotive converted to electric, here are the three big projects which will be launched under PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative soon:

1. Vande Bharat Express or Train 18

PM Modi will flag off the much awaited Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express on February 15 from the New Delhi Railway Station. The train was manufactured in just 18 months by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

The Vande Bharat Express is India’s first engine-less train and will travel from Delhi to Varanasi in its first run.

The Vande Bharat Express will consist of 16 coaches with Chair Car type configuration, having 14 Chair Car coaches and 2 Executive Class Chair Car coaches.

The train provided with ‘State of the Art’ passenger amenities such as on-board wifi entertainment, GPS based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, bio-vacuum toilets, rotating chairs in executive class etc.

2. Indian Railways’ first ever diesel locomotive converted into electric – world record created

On February 19, PM Modi will flag off Indian Railways’ first-ever converted-locomotive in a major event at Varanasi. A diesel locomotive has for the first time been been converted into electric traction during its midlife rehabilitation.

This conversion has enhanced the power of the locomotive from 2600 horsepower (HP) to 5000 horsepower.

In a record time of 69 days, from conceptualization to execution, the locomotive was converted by the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Varanasi.

The cost-effective conversion is also in line with Indian Railways’ environment-friendly move of 100% electrification along its network.

The work on the project started on December 22, 2017 and the new locomotive was dispatched on February 28, 2018. In the flagging off event, the locomotive will travel to Ludhiana.

3. New railway line connecting Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu: